Teklife’s Taso Talks Life in Massachusetts, Weed Politics, and Bad Band Names

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live, we linked up with producer and DJ Taso. Sponsored by our friends at KandyPens and Swami Selec t , we sparked things off with a Backwoods and talked about growing up humble in Massachusetts, playing in terribly named bands, being initiated into the Teklife crew by DJ Spinn and DJ Rashad (RIP), and a whole lot more.

Upon taking a closer look at Taso's Instagram, we were treated to stories of his family growing tomatoes across the street from a crack house, devouring vegan soul food in New Orleans, kicking it at a seemingly hazardous grow-op, and traveling to China.

After we finished creeping on Taso’s social media, it was time to Roll the News and check out some of the hottest cannabis stories across the globe, including Thailand considering becoming the first Asian country to legalize medical cannabis, $40 million marijuana mansions in Los Angeles, and Paul Ryan surprisingly (and belatedly) praising the benefits of the plant .

Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time! After consulting the stars and obtaining Taso’s chart, it predicted that he has a habit of displaying his emotions, is a spender rather than a saver, and that instinct plays a big part in his success. How many of these do you think were on point?

Taso is currently working on a boatload of new music and projects, which in his own words are an amalgamation of everything he loves. Keep your ear to the pavement for a smorgasbord of releases spanning all genres!

