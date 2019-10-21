Sweet Home LBC: Snoop Dogg Smokes Out Lynyrd Skynyrd After California Concert

Southern rock met SoCal skunk last week at a concert in San Jose, California, when bandmates from Lynyrd Skynyrd got the full fan experience during a backstage meet up and smoke session with Snoop Dogg.

As reported by Ultimate Classic Rock , Snoop was on hand at the NorCal stop on Skynyrd’s “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” to catch live renditions of “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama” last week. Then, the Boss Dogg eventually found his way backstage to burn one down with the band.

Gallery — Snoop Blowing Trees:

In a series of Instagram uploads posted by the official Skynyrd page and Snoop himself, the stars met in a stadium hallway for a quick meeting of the minds and burning of the blunt , with Skynyrd co-founder Gary Rossington toking like a seasoned vet.

Before the blunt was out, members of Lynyrd Skynyrd asked Snoop to come on stage and sing with them on tour. And judging from Uncle Snoop’s excitement about the farewell show, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him break out a verse on “Simple Man.” After all, it’s about time our favorite Kush Cowboy got his own “Old Town Road”-style crossover hit.