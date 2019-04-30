Stoned Sex: Dragon Dildos and Fantasy Toys Are a Pothead’s Wet Dream

Lead image by Heather Benjamin

For this week’s edition, we’ll be discussing fantasy sex toys, meaning dildos that look like dragon dicks, steampunk machinery, and even unicorn horns. Stoned Sex will be running every other week, so make sure to stay tuned for the next dose.

Whenever presented with a row of dildos, I always pick the least human-looking one. Why? Well, why have sex with something that reminds me of a penis when I could have sex with magical creatures and monsters? I’ll take the vibrating purple goddess , thank you! And that’s keeping it simple. There are dragon dick dildos, steampunk machinery dildos, and rainbow unicorn horn dildos, to name a few.

Additionally, whenever I’m about to have sex with a fantasy dildo, I enjoy cannabis to heighten the experience and pleasure. Why are dragon dicks and other fantasy toys such a turn on, and how does cannabis make using them even more fun? This week in Stoned Sex, we’ll examine how cannabis enhances fantasy cocks.

Above, the Ika dildo by Bad Dragon

Why do people use fantasy dildos?

“Not everybody wants an exact replica of a penis sitting on their bedside table,” explains Carolyn, founder and manager of Betty’s Toy Box . “In fact, they can make some folks feel uncomfortable.” Unfortunately, like most things, dildos can be problematic and racist. Many manufacturers only make one skin tone and it’s always white. When sex toy companies do create products in browns and black, they often play to racist stereotypes.

“I always had a problem with dildos that are realistic because there’s so much opportunity to be super racist with them. Black ones are always big and long. It makes me so uncomfortable,” says sex and dating writer Gabrielle Noel . “I wish it was more normal to use fantasy dildos than these weird skin-colored ones. They’re more fun.”

As many dildos are made in the US, where circumcision remains the most common surgery for over a century, intact penises are also underrepresented, says Zoë Ligon , journalist, artist, and owner of the sex-positive toy store Spectrum Boutique .

Fantasy dildos are also attractive to those looking for a penetrative experience outside of gender norms. “There’s so much pressure to subscribe to a gender role even in queer relationships,” Noel says. “Anything that removes you from that is beneficial. [Fantasy dildos] don’t resemble genitalia; they’re completely out of this world and fantasy. They help remind you that you don’t have to perform what you’ve seen in pornography.” And, of course, people like fantasy dildos because they allow for kinky, creative role-playing — plus, they often have unique textures.

Above dildo via Bad Dragon

Cannabis helps bring the fantasy to life

So you watch animated monster porn. The idea of a giant, tentacled, horny beast picking you up and having its way with you turns you on. You find yourself wondering what it feels like to be penetrated by a tentacle. You discover a fantasy sex toy shop such as Bad Dragon and buy a blue tentacle dildo with a few clicks. Your fantasy can now come to life by yourself or with a partner. Others may want a joyful ride on a pastel unicorn horn , a best-seller according to Ligon of Spectrum Boutique. The discovery of fantasy dildos opens up your sex life as far as the imagination can span.

“You can fuck whoever you always wanted to fuck. Whether it’s the Hulk, or Wolverine, or a dragon. The sky’s the limit,” says sex and relationship coach and CannaSexual creator , Ashley Manta.

There may be one thing holding you back from having the monster sex of your wet dreams — you’re embarrassed. What if your partner thinks that having sex with a Drago Dragon Sword Handle is weird because they don’t even watch Game of Thrones? Weed is here to save the day. Stress is one of the most common conditions that medical marijuana can treat, as research shows that small doses of THC reduce stress. Cannabis also lowers inhibitions . Such properties make it easier to open up, both internally and to a partner, about your monster dildo fantasy.

“[Cannabis] helps quiet thoughts of it being shameful or silly, all of these things that we tell ourselves about our fantasy is somehow wrong, or weird,” Manta says. Cannabis encourages open-mindedness and self-acceptance to help us embrace our desires. “Like, you know what? I want to fuck a dragon. And there is nothing wrong with that,” Manta says. The plant’s creative and imaginative properties take us from feeling shameful to becoming fully engrossed in our scene.

No, we’re not doing anything wrong; we are consensually being penetrated with a dragon’s dick because enemies captured us during the battle, but there are escape plans in place, okay?

The Realm Draken Silicone Dildo from Betty's Toy Box

Cannabis enhances sensations

While role-playing remains a major factor in obtaining a fantasy dildo, another plus of the life-changing invention is that unlike traditional dildos, fantasy toys often have varied texture. I want to use the studded “Riveter” with my girlfriend, but not because I harbor any steampunk fantasies. I like it because it’s goth-friendly and looks like it would feel good.

“The frequent thing I see is that people who really love texture, and people who want really large — whether it’s long or girthy — sex toys” want fantasy dildos, Ligon notes.

Cannabis heightens sensation . This means that watching a blue geode dildo going inside your partner will be even more visually pleasing. And as cannabis can affect sensory perception, it may even cause sparkly visuals to accompany your partner’s gemstone moans. Touch is not left out, either. Using cannabis before sex with a fantasy dildo enhances the studs, suction cups, or ridges on your screw , tentacle , or monster cock . Any consumption method offers all genders sensation enhancement and pain reduction, but people with vulvas may want to add a topical to their dragon slaying game to reduce inflammation and increases blood flow in a non-psychoactive manner. “If they use a THC topical like Foria , you can appreciate all of the different textures in whatever you’re being penetrated with, from a hand to a dildo with suction cups,” Manta says.

In addition to having interesting textures, fulfilling fantasies, and offering alternatives to traditional dildos, fantasy cocks are hot because they are taboo.

“At the end of the day, there is a primal nature to sex. When it resembles something non-human and more animal then it can be more of a turn on,” Noel says.

Cannabis, used for centuries as an aphrodisiac, not only makes us hornier, but more likely to act on those impulses from a creative and accepting manner. Ultimately, this allows us to be our authentic selves — whether that self is fantastical or otherwise.