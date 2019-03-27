Stoned Sex: Combining Butt Play and Bud Is the Ultimate Hybrid

Lead illustration by Heather Benjamin

I’m Sophie Saint Thomas, and I’m a sex and cannabis writer, as well as a major fan of both. I’m also writing a book about cannabis and self-care, which you can pre-order here . Weed and sex have more in common than being two things you loved in high school but had to hide. If anything, the two are kindred spirits that can complement one another and lift you to new heights.

In my new column for MERRY JANE called “Stoned Sex,” I’ll be exploring the intersection of sex and sativas, intercourse and indicas, often through first-hand experience and interviews with experts. To start, I’ll be discussing how to put bud up your butt safely and effectively — but that’s just the tip. Stoned Sex will be running every other week, so make sure to stay tuned for the next dose.

I adore anal sex and cannabis, both together, and separate. I have since high school. While I commend myself on being honest about my desires at such a young age (although my classmates preferred the term “slut”), cannabis and sex were barely covered by our health teacher in any respect besides a vague “don’t do it.” I don’t think the instructor even mentioned anal. As a result, I did not engage in these holy delights in the healthiest manner during my youth.

When I was a teenager, anal sex was typically reserved for vacant bedrooms at drunken house parties. And, no, we didn’t use lube. At this phase in my life, my approach to smoking weed was just as sophomoric. Save the few times someone gathered enough chutzpah to visit the local head shop, my cannabis intake was aided by carved-out soda bottles with aluminum foil bowls jerry rigged to them. It turns out this isn’t so great for you.

</p>

Thankfully, though, I stayed true to myself and now — as a grown woman — I can enjoy cannabis and anal sex simultaneously, and also write about it. My goal today is to guide others who are curious about synergizing butts and bud, as well as suggest best practices for how the two can enhance one another.

Today, there are a myriad of cannabis companies — such as Foria and Velvet Swing — that sell pot products specifically crafted to enhance sex. Foria, for example, even makes cannabis suppositories designed for anal sex called Foria Explore. Each suppository contains 30mg of THC and 20mg of CBD. Despite the exciting 30mg of THC, the suppositories don’t spark a psychoactive effect in consumers; they just make anal sex more pleasurable by providing localized pain relief and fighting inflammation.

“You shouldn't get high from an anal suppository because what happens is it bypasses the liver,” explained Dr. Lakisha Jenkins , a naturopath and master herbalist who specializes in medical cannabis. “You’re not going to get that effect, which is one of the reasons why people like suppositories. You can use larger quantities of the cannabinoids without that psychoactivity. You can use a lot of THC.”

This is a win for some. The first time I tried Foria Explore, I was by myself. After proper anal sex prep, I enjoyed masturbating with an entire seven-inch dildo up my bum (the silicone First Mate, available at Babeland , in case you’re wondering). I had a male partner at the time, but for whatever reason he acted salty about trying cannabis anal suppositories with me. This was a sure sign that he was not my soulmate, which is why I now have a beautiful girlfriend who is totally down to insert cannabis and other fun things into my butt.

</p>

Above, an image of Foria Explore via Foria's website

For those curious about anal sex prep, basically, the rectum, unlike the vagina, is not self-lubricating. It also doesn’t expand as easily when penetrated, so to ensure an enjoyable — rather than painful — experience, you need to use lots of lube. Silicone lubes are often lauded for anal sex, as they are goopy and last longer than water-based ones. So if you’re having butt sex with a bio penis, silicone on. However, silicone can degrade silicone, so if you’re using a silicone toy, such as a butt plug or dildo, you’ll want a water-based lubricant. There are also lubes made with oils such as coconut oil, but oil-based lubes aren’t compatible with latex. If you’re using condoms, avoid them.

Next step: Even when you use plenty of lube, consider inserting a cannabis suppository after. Remember, you’ve got to get your butthole nice and ready, so start with fingers or a suppository, and then try a smaller anal toy before moving up to a dildo or dick. Anal sex can hurt sometimes, but thankfully Captain Cannabis is here to save the day. Foria does offer a hemp-based suppository option for those in non-legal states, but if you want the best pain relief, Dr. Jenkins suggests that you use some THC.

“Now, if you want to talk about the heightened sensitivity that makes the experience a little bit more pleasurable, you can [have that from hemp CBD],” Dr. Jenkins noted. “Maybe if it’s giving you that calming effect. If you’re calm, the pain is going to be less because you’re not going to tense up.”

</p>

Let’s be real, though: Most of us want the THC. And some of us, despite our love for pain-free anal sex, want a psychoactive effect that suppositories cannot provide.

“I felt like I was just leaking once the suppository dissolved. That, as any bottom can tell you, is a gross feeling,” said Zachary Zane, a sex writer and cannabis enthusiast . “Nothing that makes me feel sexy. I'm not opposed to trying one again, but I think I need to have lower expectations. At the moment, I’d much rather smoke a bowl and fuck. If it ain't broke, don't fit it. Ya know?”

Thankfully, as it turns out, you can use cannabis oil to make anal sex easier, and get high with your preferred method of intake at the same time. Just make sure to communicate with your partner and keep your head in the game.

If you’re an anal aficionado, you may be wondering if pain relief is a good thing. Why wouldn't it be? Well, we experience pain for a reason; it’s our bodies telling us that something is wrong. It’s also why sex educators are against people using numbing lubes during anal sex. I asked Dr. Jenkins how a product like Foria Explore differs from numbing lubes you can buy at the pharmacy. She told me that it affects the entire body, rather than just numbing your butt. As a result, the product provides a more comfortable experience without reducing any sensation (if anything, sensation is actually heightened). “Since you’re able to take it in rectally, it exerts systemic effects,” Dr. Jenkins said. “It goes through your entire system by entering the rectal mucosa. So we have over 300 receptor sites that make up the endogenous endocannabinoid system.” I’ll puff to that.

</p>

If you have the ingredients (coconut oil, cannabis, and a double boiler) or a Levo , which infuses oils for you, you can make cannabis lube at home. I was lucky enough to get my hands on one and created a giant batch of cannabis-infused coconut oil. Then, after some responsible anal sex prep, my hot girlfriend fucked me in the butt with a strap-on dildo. Unlike in high school, this experience was fun, sexy, and actually made me come. As such, I fully encourage others to explore new ways to enjoy the cannabis plant, such as putting some up your ass. It will make anal sex more pleasurable, and weed more interesting. What’s not to like about that?