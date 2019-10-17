Sticky Situation: anders and Rich the Kid Rap Over Soundwaves Sampled from Weed

Photos courtesy of William Nguyen

Canada’s R&B sensation anders staked his claim to fame on transcending genres — and expectations. Meanwhile, America’s Rich the Kid has broken classic clique mentality by collaborating with everyone from Gucci Mane to Rich Brian and Young Thug. Dropping today, the two musical maestros continue to defy pop-culture norms by teaming up with everyone’s favorite flower, weed, for the video debut of MERRY JANE and NST’s “Sticky Situation.”

“Sticky Situation” isn’t your typical track inspired by smoking weed. Grammy-nominated prodigy producer FrancisGotHeat and mixer DotDaEngineer literally pulled the music directly from a strained dubbed “Sticky Situation.” Creatives at MERRY JANE recorded subtle electrical signals naturally produced by the plant, then FrancisGotHeat’s production team converted those signals into raw MIDI sounds that ultimately laid the beat for “Sticky Situation.” In other words, this is the first track ever produced where weed provides the actual music.

"We extracted something entirely different than what most people on the planet extract from cannabis plants (i.e. THC/CBD) by extracting vibrations and bio-rhythmic sounds from ourown Sticky Situation strain to create this song," said MERRY JANE's Chief Strategy Officer, Kai Henry.

"The sounds and signals from the plant are very abstract, so it definitely forced me to try things creatively to make it work," added FrancisGotHeat, who has, in the past, produced tracks for Drake, Bryson Tiller, and Roy Wood$. 

"I talk about weed in a lot of my songs," Rich the Kid explained. "So, when they told me they wanted FrancisGotHeat to make the beat out of sounds from their weed plant, I was with it for sure. It was dope working with Snoop, MERRY JANE, and anders on making this record!"

Recording biorhythms from plants isn’t a new or novel procedure. For decades, scientists have used similar techniques to better understand how plants respond to their environments and communicate with one another . But “Sticky Situation” may mark the first time someone has employed a plant’s biorhythms so the plant could, in essence, communicate with us.

"Francis and I always strive to push creative boundaries," anders said. "This time wasn't

any different as we created this song using sounds from a plant. This process is never dull."

So, what’s it sound like when anders and Rich the Kid share some sonically smooth words over a beat made from weed’s good vibrations? Roll up your own “Sticky Situation” and puff it to MERRY JANE’s premiere below!