Stephen A. Smith Talks Climbing the Sports Media Ladder and Staying off the Weed
On the latest episode of GGN, Snoop Dogg sits down with the sideline reporting legend to find out why he thinks pro athletes should keep the green in their pockets and not in their lungs.
Published on June 12, 2018

From the pages of the Philadelphia Inquirer to the sidelines of the NBA Finals and his own daily debate show on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith has been an integral voice in sports journalism for the better part of three decades. And in the world of clickbait headlines and flash-in-the-pan social media stories, Smith is a living legend when it comes to the old school skill of finding the scoop and making sources out of the world’s best athletes.

On the latest episode of GGN, Smith chopped it up with Uncle Snoop in the studio and told stories about climbing to the top of the sports media food chain, bringing Snoop on his early shows, and of course, the reasoning behind his famous anti-cannabis tagline, “Stay off the weeeed!” (“I got family members that do it, I got friends that do it, but it’s not about the weed; it’s about the fact that it’s costing you money!”)

So grab your popcorn, fire up your favorite strain, and take a seat alongside the Doggfather for a conversation with one of sports’ hardest-working journalists. And for more Stephen A. Smith, tune in to ESPN every weekday morning at 10am ET for First Take.

