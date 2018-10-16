Spark Up With Snoop Dogg & His Famous Pals in the Best of Smokers Studio, Vol. 2

Over the years, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have stopped by the GGN desk to chop it up with Uncle Snoop. And everytime a chart-topping rapper or Oscar-winning thespian joins the Doggfather for a chat, our fearless leader breaks out the rapid-fire Q&A segment we call the Smokers Studio.

On this very special episode of GGN, we take another look back at the best (and worst) answers from the Smokers Studio, sorting out everything from the best super powers and dream movie roles to early morning motivation and wild, wild thoughts.

While Snoop sits back and puffs an endless blunt, K Camp imagines the benefits of dating with teleportation, Mario Lopez daydreams about starring in a Scarface remake, Kathy Bates inquires about Snoop’s bathtub, and way, way more.

So sit back, spark your favorite strain, and watch your favorite stars get grilled under the scorching lights of Snoop’s Smokers Studio — and be glad you’re not in the hot seat!