Spark It! These 5 Cannabis Brands Roll the Best Joints in California

California is known as the Golden State, but everyone really knows it’s the “greenest” state in the US.

Between the sunny skies, fertile soil, and pristine temperatures, California is home to ideal conditions for growing weed. That’s why it’s known for having some of the best flower in the world — why else would there be so many songs hailing the magic of Cali bud?

In the past, it was safe to assume that most pre-rolls were filled with shake and ditch weed. Nowadays? Hell no. Pre-rolls are filled with some of California’s best, top-shelf flower. So, it makes sense that pre-roll joints fly off of dispensary shelves all over the state. Plus, they’re one of the most convenient ways to get high.

Stoners in 2020 are lucky. You were SOL if you didn’t know how to roll a joint a decade ago, unless you had a pipe to smoke out of. But smoking a bowl isn’t always the most convenient way to puff. Today, potheads have it easy — you don’t even have to know how to roll a joint anymore. Now, you can buy single joints or packs of pre-rolls at your local pot shop, which makes getting stoned as easy as using a lighter.

But, what makes one pre-roll better than another? Lot’s of things, especially when it comes to California weed. But don’t worry — we did a ton of research to determine those factors so you don’t have to. And we wrote about it. Here’s our list of the best pre-rolls in California.

</p>

Stone Road

If you’re looking for the best pre-rolls in California, look no farther than Stone Road Farms . Their premium flower joints are made from cannabis grown on their farm in the sunny Sierra Nevadas and hand-rolled in French papers. Stone Road prides themselves on their craft approach to farming: Growing off-grid, without ever using any pesticides or synthetics — the way nature intended.

Their beautiful and sustainable packaging is adorned with photography from the farm, and their Avant-garde marketing campaigns have helped create a huge cult-like following. Stone Road is reimagining what affordable cannabis products look, smell, and taste like.

For more information visit: stoneroad.org

Sundae School

Sundae School is a craft cannabis brand and a smokewear label. We believe that there is creativity within each of us, and cannabis is the tool to maximize our potential. Whether it’s for extra brain juice or the ultimate kickback, we hope our products accompany your dreams and new heights. Smoke with caution and intention.

Sundae School’s Signature “Tiny But Mighty” joints are the perfect on-the-go rolls, meticulously crafted to give you the exact amount of high per session without leaving ashy roaches (f*ck roaches!). They come in Eureka Sativa and Nightcap Indica, each pack containing 8 TBM mini joints. Puff puff pass (or not) these single-strain whole flower, no trim joints.

If you are ready to graduate from the mini rolls, en-roll to try Sundae School ice water hash-infused 1g Party Rolls. Ideal for 3 to 4.20 people, the Hash Infused Party Rolls are made with premium single-strain whole flower, generously sprinkled with full-spectrum hash to give you an invigorating cerebral experience. Whether it’s to awaken your inner creativity or hit snooze to quiet the minds, Sundae School rolls are here to accompany your highs and lows.

</p>

The semester to GPA 4.20 is open now. Welcome to Sundae School. Disclaimer: minimum GPA required for matriculation is 4.20. Available throughout California.

For more information visit: sundaeflowers.com



Pure Beauty

Pure Beauty cultivation has no runoff. Even “safe” fertilizers and nutrients will contaminate surrounding water supplies making life inhabitable for indigenous species — and Pure Beauty loves animals. They also love bugs and use them, like rolly pollies, earthworms, and nematodes along with friendly bacteria, fungi, and protozoa to create a “soil food web.” It’s a natural way to prevent disease and predators by working with the plant to provide nutrients and protection.

And when the company is done, they donate all used soil to public parks. Because, why not? Parks are great and everyone should support them. Pure Beauty also says they talk to their flowers. These thoughtful cultivation practices and the good energy surrounding their flower creates robust terpene profiles, with a strong nose that, when smoked, will help you understand the world in a different way.

Their dedication to sustainability also extends to their packaging. Ultimately, they try not to use too much stuff, especially plastic. Most of their packing is paper (as little as possible). They spent a year-and-a-half perfecting a child-resistant mylar bag that is made from plant starch. While Pure Beauty admits they are not perfect, at least they are trying and vow to never put profits over a clean and beautiful earth.

For more information visit: purebeautypurebeauty.co

Viola Brands

Former NBA player Al Harrington is the owner of Viola Brands. His involvement in the cannabis space represents a typically closeted genre of stoner: Athletes. Viola’s pre-rolls are crafted with ultra-premium indoor flower. They use whole buds as well as natural papers created with less processed and unbleached fibers to provide a unique and elevated smoking experience that will get you high AF every time.

</p>

Supporting Viola also means advocating for a brand that’s focused on creating a community that empowers minorities to own cannabis businesses. Spending your money on a brand like Viola helps ensure that there’s black and POC representation in the legal weed space. Nothing beats getting stoned in the name of inclusivity!

For more information visit: violabrands.com

Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Co.

Handcrafted using whole flowers dripping in terpenes, Farmer and the Felon’s pre-rolled joints are expertly filled with ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time. To make sure every joint maintains maximum freshness, they pack pre-rolls into airtight, recyclable tubes.

The joints come in Motorbreath, Mimosa, Tropicana Cookies, or True OG. And the best part about this brand is that the money earned from products goes toward getting non-violent cannabis offenders out of prison. We previously said that nothing beats getting stoned in the name of inclusivity. Getting stoned in the name of freeing pot prisoners might be the only equivalent.

For more information visit: Farmerandthefelon.com

*This was made in partnership with Stone Road.