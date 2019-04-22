Snoop’s Gangsta Gaming League Is Back with 21 Savage for Mortal Kombat 11 Competition

Snoop Dogg’s Gangsta Gaming League is getting exclusive, early access to the highly-anticipated latest installment in the blockbuster Mortal Kombat franchise. Today — one day before the game officially drops — Snoop and a group of his closest gaming buddies will convene in his LA “Kompound” to go head-to-head, smokin’ up, and going for the high score in MK11.

In this 2nd edition of the Gangsta Gaming League , players will include 21 Savage (!!!), Survivor contestant and Playboy model Rachel Ako, Disney/Marvel actor Kamil McFadden, Rachel Swindler (Big Brother), Dashae Frost (S.W.A.T.), co-host of the first GGL event Dan Rue, plus some surprise special guests.

Two games will be played simultaneously with a “King of the Kompound” format: players stay on until they lose a match — up to 5 games in a row. The first player to 20 wins will be crowned the champ.

Snoop recorded two video promos for the event. Check ‘em out here.





The 11th installment of the game will introduce Kronika, the first female boss character in Mortal Kombat history. Given the Gangsta Gaming League’s chronic consumption on-air, Kronika — who is said to be higher than an Elder God — is sure to be a big hit.

Countdown and player intros start at 4pm PST (7pm EST) today, and official gameplay starts at 5pm PST (8pm EST). Fans can catch all the action live on the following channels:

Snoop’s Twitch channel

Snoop’s Mixer channel

MERRY JANE's Facebook Page