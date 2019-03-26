Snoop Talks Shop with Hip Hop Heavyweights on a New “Best of GGN”

For nearly three decades, Snoop has broke bread with the most notable and successful rappers in the game. Whether collaborating in the studio, guest appearing at a concert, or just sitting back and sparking blunts at the crib, the Doggfather has rubbed shoulders with the best of the best.

On a very special “Best of GGN,” we highlight Uncle Snoop’s camaraderie with hip-hop’s heaviest of heavyweights and showcase the most memorable rap appearances at the Doggpound studio.

Watch as Snoop discusses the state of rap with Kendrick Lamar, industry trends with 50 Cent, the difference between an MC and a rapper with DJ Premier, and moving between film directing and recording albums with Ice Cube.



So relax, spark your favorite strain, and get ready for some hip-hop history lessons with Snoop and these bona fide music icons.

