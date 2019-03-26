CULTURE
Snoop Talks Shop with Hip Hop Heavyweights on a New “Best of GGN”
AD
Watch some of hip-hop’s top players — including Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, RZA, Talib Kweli, and 50 Cent — share insider stories with Uncle Snoop.
Published on March 26, 2019

For nearly three decades, Snoop has broke bread with the most notable and successful rappers in the game. Whether collaborating in the studio, guest appearing at a concert, or just sitting back and sparking blunts at the crib, the Doggfather has rubbed shoulders with the best of the best.

On a very special “Best of GGN,” we highlight Uncle Snoop’s camaraderie with hip-hop’s heaviest of heavyweights and showcase the most memorable rap appearances at the Doggpound studio. 

Watch as Snoop discusses the state of rap with Kendrick Lamar, industry trends with 50 Cent, the difference between an MC and a rapper with DJ Premier, and moving between film directing and recording albums with Ice Cube.


So relax, spark your favorite strain, and get ready for some hip-hop history lessons with Snoop and these bona fide music icons. 

And for more of "Best of GGN," visit our YouTube playlist with all past episodes here

MUSIC
VIDEO
WATCH THIS
CULTURE
MORE...
MERRY JANE Staff
FOLLOW
MERRY JANE is based in Los Angeles, California and is dedicated to elevating the discussion around cannabis culture.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE