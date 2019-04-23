Snoop Dogg's Gangsta Gaming League Gets a "Mortal Kombat 11" Smack Down

Dozens of people gathered at Snoop Dogg’s LA compound last night for another round of the Gangsta Gaming League: Mortal Kombat 11 edition.

What made this round of GGL extra spicy was the fact Snoop and his gaming crew threw down on the beloved ‘90s game a day before it was released to the public. Plus, rapper 21 Savage, Rachel Ako (a Survivor contestant and Playboy model), pro gamer Steve Scott, and a number of other stellar personalities participated in yesterday’s event, making it the ultimate ganja-frinedly gaming competition.

The first round of beatdowns took place between 21 Savage and Snoop. Savage, who told MERRY JANE he’s played Mortal Kombat since he was a kid, gamed with an intuitive understanding of MK and emanated razor-sharp focus. And it showed when he busted out back-to-back fatality moves against Uncle Snoop.

“I’m not going to let you beat me like that on TV, man,” Snoop said, with a blunt the size of a finger perched out of the corner of his mouth. “It’s not going to happen!”

While the tournament commenced, Steve Scott — who goes by Tasty Steve — and Hollywood, the host of GGL, gave play-by-plays of the various matches going down. Their combined energy kept the room buzzing. People gathered around each TV, cheering and screaming over the brutality that defines the latest edition of Mortal Kombat. Then, during the middle of the tournament, gamer Brooke Bridges started her sneak attack to victory.

“I love video games,” she said with a beaming smile, after beating 21 Savage and Tasty Steve. “I just stick to the same character and remember some of the button combos and then go really hard.”

</p>

And that she did. Bridges chose Cetrion, the extraterrestrial, siren-like Earth goddess who beats people with punch-kick combos that blast her competitors with golden energy. When choosing what character to be, Cetrion is the least brutal looking of them all. Being underrated is what makes Cetrion so dangerous — and perhaps the same unassuming energy Bridges also brought to the tournament.

Cetrion led Bridges to the championship round, where she beat Snoop, bringing her ahead of Tasty Steve — who’s been gaming since he was five-years-old. She ended up taking home the the golden gaming trophy, which Snoop bestowed upon her.

“Today has been a really great day,” Snoop told MERRY JANE. “Mortal Kombat 11 is off the hook with very, very good graphics, characters, scenery, and everything.”

When we asked him about the match between him and 21 Savage, he explained that going forward, he’s always going to play with the character Savage chose: Erron Black, the brutal cowboy.

“Erron Black has guns and all kinds of weapons,” said Snoop. “His fatal blow on me was devastating – he knocked me backward and he took out two coins, flipped them in the air, and shot both of the coins. But when he shot the coins, they split and went into my eyes, and then he shot me again multiple times… Erron Black, that mothafucka is special. He’s the baddest mothafucka in the game.”

As the night came to a close, Snoop continued to light up fat blunts rolled with the deepest King Louis indica known to man. One hit of Snoop’s weed was not unlike getting a smackdown from Erron Black. Makes sense Snoop loves that character: It takes a bad motherfucker to know one.

</p>

See a video and photos from the event below:

</p> <p><br></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" width="640" height="430" scrolling="no" src="https://merryjane.com/embed/gallery/gangsta-gaming-league-mortal-kombat-edition-with-snoop-dogg-and-21-savage/1" >





