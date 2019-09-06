Snoop Dogg Dominated ‘Madden 20’ During the Gangsta Gaming League’s Fifth Round

MERRY JANE’s Gangsta Gaming League (GGL) returned last week with Round Five. The eSports tournament featuring Uncle Snoop, his closest homies, and copious amounts of top-shelf weed. And Snoop, the league’s “back-to-back-to-back champion,” claimed his fourth GGL trophy after the latest face-off.

For the fifth installment of GGL, Snoop and the crew played Madden 20 Ultimate Team. Under Ultimate Team lineups, contestants get to pick their fantasy players from across various teams and throughout NFL history. The competition — composed entirely of Snoop’s tightest smoking and gaming buddies from childhood — included Young Sagg, Red Woods, Red Grant, Tripp Locc, Waniac, JC, Lala, and Ethan. The winner and runner-ups got part of an $11,000 prize pool, with the champ claiming the (Snoop) Lion’s share of $5,000.

Snoop led the pride with his New York Jets dream team, composed of Andrew Luck as the quarterback and Jerry Rice as running back. At the end of the three-hour tackle-fest, Snoop took on JC and won 45-16. And, of course, the Doggfather celebrated his gangstalicious win with a signatory blunt.

GGL’s fifth round got its games, ganja, and grub provided by our sponsors Blue River Terps , Oaks Investment Funds , Lighter Leash , SeedSupreme , the Daily High Club , and Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles .

Snoop also won the previous GGL competition , where everyone played Madden 2019. In fact, he’s won four out of the five GGLs so far. The only GGL that Snoop hasn’t won centered on Mortal Kombat 11 . TikTok star Brooke Bridges took the coveted crown during that GGL, becoming the first — and so far, only — “queen of the Gangsta Gaming League.”

In case you got so smoked-up that you missed it, you can still pack a stadium-sized super-bowl, strap on your gridiron helmets, and get blitzed to the livestream recording of GGL’s latest installment below!



