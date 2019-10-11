CULTURE
Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen’s Advice to New Weed Smokers: Take Only One Hit
During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," the two cannabis icons said that newcomers to the weed scene should start low and take it slow. And, for the love of all that’s dank, stop trying to out-smoke them.
Published on October 11, 2019

On Tuesday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen confirmed that they’ve smoked weed together. A lot of weed. And they do it every chance they get. While that’s not a shocker, they did give some surprisingly sobering advice to novice tokers: Snoop suggested starting with just half a puff, while Rogen advised no more than a full, single puff. 

The topic came up at the start of the episode, after Stern said that his show’s producer, JD Harmeyer, was thinking about smoking weed for the first time ever. As such, he wanted some advice from the guys who’ve not only built part of their entertainment empires on pot, but who also founded their own weed companies, Houseplant (Rogen) and LBS (Snoop). 

“These guys know how to do weed,” the host noted, “and you gotta be careful. Tell me if this is right: Maybe three hits” to start when blazing for the first time.

“I’d start with one!” quipped Rogen.

“I’d say a half of one,” Snoop followed.


