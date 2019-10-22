Snoop Dogg and Seedo Want You to Grow Your Own Plants with This High-Tech Nursery

Snoop loves home gardening . He loves it so much, in fact, that he just became the official brand ambassador for Seedo — a slick, AI-equipped box that can grow just about any herb (and it’s small enough to fit practically anywhere in your home).

Seedo (OTCQB: SEDO ) is an agritech company providing automated growing technologies for home and commercial use. Their tentpole product resembles a neon-lit wine fridge, but it does a lot more than simply stow your plants while looking stylish. To get it going, plant a seed, clone, or tissue culture into the Seedo, and let it go . Don’t worry about feeding or watering schedules, temperature or humidity regulation, CO2 levels, or light cycles. Those are all handled by the device.

Whether you’ve got a green thumb or not, you can take an entirely hands-off approach with Seedo: Its smart home-gardening programming is fully automated, so it’ll nurture and nourish your plants while you sleep, while you’re at work, or even while you finally go on that vacation you’ve been planning for years.

Of course, if you want to check in on your botanical darlings, you can do that from anywhere you want, too. Seedo comes with an app so you can monitor the unit — and your herbs — from your phone. Seedo’s cultivation space also comes with a built-in HD camera, letting you remotely see your plants as they’re being cared for in real-time.

But why, exactly, is Snoop sliding into the Seedo game?

"Promoting a healthier lifestyle by providing my friends and communities with products that allow for growth in unused urban spaces is something I'm all the way down with,” Snoop said in a press release. “Seedo creates cost savings and the opportunity for all people to benefit from agricultural technologies."

For years , the Boss Dogg has promoted the urban farming movement and community agricultural projects. In bigger cities, vacant parking lots, abandoned buildings, and forgotten streets take up space without producing anything. Urban farming reclaims these spaces so communities can work together to grow their own food.

To bring urban farming where it's needed most, Snoop and Seedo's partnership includes a charity and education program where Seedo's technology will be donated to urban communities. The program will start at Snoop's home base, Long Beach California.

"We are honored to partner with an industry icon like Snoop Dogg," Zohar Levy, Seedo’s CEO, said in a statement. "Snoop's vast global following, industry influence and network reach will provide us an invaluable resource for Seedo as we continue to grow. The synergy between Seedo's products and Snoop's platforms is truly natural."

And in case you’re wondering: Yes, Seedo works wonders for growing weed, too.

For more on Seedo, visit the company's website here