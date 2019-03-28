Snoop and Matthew McConaughey Discuss Getting Baked on Set of "The Beach Bum"

Last night, Snoop Dogg and Matthew McConaughey appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote their new cannabis-infused feature film, The Beach Bum .

In the Harmony Korine-directed movie, McConaughey plays Moondog, a Floridian burn-out floating through life like an aimless wisp of smoke. Snoop plays Rie (pronounced “Ray”), Moondog’s grounded weed buddy.

“How did you meet? How did all this get started?” Kimmel asked. After the two actors seemed stumped by such a simple question, the host said, “You don’t remember?”

“Nah, I don’t, man,” Snoop quipped with a grin. “And I don’t want to remember!” But then the Doggfather regained his composure.

“It’s magic,” he said. “I think certain people, in life, are meant for each other. I think me and Matthew were meant for each other.”

After the audience cooed with a collective aww, Kimmel agreed.

“It’s like bongs and bongos came together,” the host said, referencing a 1999 incident when McConaughey was arrested for banging bongos too loudly while blazed and buck naked.

The on-screen tokefest in The Beach Bum wasn’t all acting, either. The pair recounted one story where McConaughey mistook a real blunt for a fake one rolled with oregano.

“That wasn’t prop weed,” McConaughey said. “That was Snoop weed.” Apparently, Snoop weed made McConaughey rap. For 13 hours straight.

“In all fairness,” Kimmel said, “He did ask for the oregano.”

Later in the segment, Kimmel and The Beach Bum duo discussed Jimmy Buffet’s guest appearance in the film, making music for the movie, and rumors regarding Snoop’s biopic. Catch the full interview below.

