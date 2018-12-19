Smoke Up with Snoop Dogg and His Yuletide Crew on the GGN 2018 Holiday Mash-Up Show

With Thanksgiving leftovers already wrapped up for another year, Christmas just around the corner, and New Year’s creeping up soon, it’s time to break bread with family and friends, as well as share in a few laughs. And for our fearless leader Snoop Dogg, that means music, comedy, celebrities, and enough food to feed an army. Thankfully, the Doggfather has a big family to share the goods with.

On this very special, all-encompassing, holiday episode of GGN, we put together an inside look at Uncle Snoop’s most raucous Yuletide celebrations from over the years, featuring guests like Bishop Don “Magic” Juan, Too $hort, Luenell, Michael Blackson, Karrueche Tran, and live music from BJ the Chicago Kid and Snoop himself.

While Luenell runs through an X-rated “12 Days of Christmas,” Michael Blackson tells his favorite off-color jokes, and T.I. breaks down the origins of Thanksgiving, the crew alternates between never-ending blunts and bottles of Ciroc, bringing our humble talk show as much holiday cheer as humanly possible.

So kick back, spark up, pour some eggnog, and take a seat at Snoop’s holiday dinner party with MERRY JANE and GGN.

