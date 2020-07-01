Sigur Rós Just Launched a Line of CBD Tinctures That Are "Pure Alchemy"

Image via

Icelandic psychedelicists Sigur Rós have teamed with their homeland’s Vona collective to produce two new signature CBD tinctures , SLEEP and WAKE. The tinctures are derived from top-grade, organic hemp cultivated by Vona. Each delivers a 1000mg dose. As their names indicate, SLEEP is intended for relaxation and recharging, while WAKE enhances energy and fires up focus.

“It’s like with music, a scent can move you and you don’t exactly know why, because it’s invisible," Jónsi said, according to a press release . "It’s like pure alchemy. It’s an open platform for experimentation and discovery, and the more you mix together, the better results you’ll probably get.”

Vona describes itself as “a collective of artists, farmers, researchers, and formulators, who are experts in the CBD field… In Icelandic, Von loosely means “to hope.” As the world spins ever faster, our collective hope is for a better life: healthier, less stressful, more benevolent and inspiring, for others and ourselves. Vona has been created specifically to address those aims.”

Wilfred Hurst, a member of Vona’s research and development team, added of the partnership, “Jónsi genuinely loves learning, experimenting, and creating. Each brainstorming session, he wants to learn the deeper how and why.”

Jónsi's relationship with the plant stems back a decade when he started medicating with CBD to effectively treat his insomnia. In 2017, the frontman teamed up with luxury CBD brand Lord Jones to release the well-received Sigurberry CBD gumdrops . Since then, Jónsi's realized that you can concoct an entire cannabis experience by combining scent and art. So, it only makes sense that a set of tinctures would come next.

“One thing that really separates us from other CBD manufacturers is the fact that we know everything from [how] our water was filtered, to where the actual seed came from that went into the ground all the way to where our terpenes were sourced,” says Joel Rines, Vona's in-house chemist. “However, to take it a step further, our product line for Vona has inspiration from within itself.”

Celebrity cannabis brands are a dime a dozen these days — Snoop, Jane Fonda, Seth Rogen, and Chelsea Handler all have brands you can find in dispensaries. But, what's interesting about Sigur Rós' launch is that it sheds light on a much bigger concept: The future of cannabis is global.