Shoreline Mafia Talks Flamethrowers and the Best Pot Cities on “About That Time”

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live , we linked up with Rob Vicious, Fenix Flexin, and Master Kato of Los Angeles-based rap group Shoreline Mafia . And their bulldog Bo came along for the sesh, too! Sponsored by the homies at KandyPens and Swami Select , we launched the conversation with a couple Backwoods and some laughs.

After talking about magic booty, our animated critter clique, and Shoreline Mafia’s new holiday-themed OTXmas mixtape , we veered off into our “Instagram Stalker” segment (which is exactly what it sounds like!). Thanks to Shoreline’s IG , we were treated to evidence of the dudes using a flamethrower in the pool, pouring lean on rare Air Force 1’s , and performing in front of the masses at Rolling Loud.

Things got a little more serious (only marginally) when we segwayed into “Roll the News,” the segment in which we examine some of the most recent cannabis-related headlines. We chopped it up about a South Carolina prison inmate suing for the right to smoke marijuana as part of his religious practice, a new study on “ Cannabis Use Disorder ”, and the U.S. Senate blocking a far-reaching marijuana reform amendment from being part of a bipartisan criminal justice bill.

It wouldn’t be 4:20 without “Astrology Time,” so we dimmed the lights and presented Rob, Fenix, and Kato with their Libra horoscopes. To add some extra fun to the already-mystical time, we asked them to guess which chart reading applied to which member of the crew. Who do you think is addicted to a luxurious lifestyle? Who will need therapy when they become an adult?

Shoreline Mafia is planning on finishing the year off strong by playing the 2018 Snowglobe Festival in Lake Tahoe. Look out for more shows, as well as the group's debut album in 2019!