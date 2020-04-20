CULTURE
Seth Rogen Says He’s Been Smoking “Ungodly” Amounts of Weed During Quarantine
AD
Rogen made a satellite appearance on “The Jimmy Kimmel Show” late last week to confirm that everything is better when you’re stoned — even a pandemic.
Published on April 20, 2020

Photo via Seth’s Instagram

Seth Rogen doesn’t need 4/20 to celebrate the magic of cannabis. 

In a teleconference interview with late night host Jimmy Kimmel late last week, the Pineapple Express star confessed that even in the face of a global pandemic, his quarantine has been relatively chill thanks to pottery, ceramics, and tons of pot.

“We are not all in this together because this has not been that bad for me. I am built for this. I have kind of been self-isolating since 2009,” Rogen told Kimmel. “[I’ve been] doing a ton of pottery and ceramics. I’ve smoked a truly ungodly amount of weed in the time that I’ve been quarantined. More than normal!”

Rogen didn’t tell Kimmel if he had any special plans to celebrate 4/20, but with his 38th birthday passing just last week, we’re guessing the cannabis legend will take it easy indoors — and continue to smoke heroic amounts of bud. Happy holidaze, Seth! 

Follow Zach Harris on Twitter

420
TELEVISION
ENTERTAINMENT
CELEBRITIES
MORE...
Zach Harris
FOLLOW
Zach Harris is a writer based in Philadelphia whose work has appeared on Noisey, First We Feast, and Jenkem Magazine. You can find him on Twitter @10000youtubes complaining about NBA referees.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE