Seth Rogen Says He’s Been Smoking “Ungodly” Amounts of Weed During Quarantine

Seth Rogen doesn’t need 4/20 to celebrate the magic of cannabis.

In a teleconference interview with late night host Jimmy Kimmel late last week, the Pineapple Express star confessed that even in the face of a global pandemic, his quarantine has been relatively chill thanks to pottery, ceramics, and tons of pot.

“We are not all in this together because this has not been that bad for me. I am built for this. I have kind of been self-isolating since 2009,” Rogen told Kimmel. “[I’ve been] doing a ton of pottery and ceramics. I’ve smoked a truly ungodly amount of weed in the time that I’ve been quarantined. More than normal!”

Stuck at his home in Los Angeles, a full-bearded Rogen — who owns his own legal weed brand in Canada — said that he was thankful that local dispensaries were able to remain open during the crisis "because for me it truly is essential."

In true stoner fashion, Rogen told Kimmel that he was eating "a lot of mac and cheese and ramen." And as a timely adjustment of his well-publicized potting hobbie, Rogen has been crafting handmade ceramic soap dispensers to keep his household clean.

Rogen didn’t tell Kimmel if he had any special plans to celebrate 4/20, but with his 38th birthday passing just last week, we’re guessing the cannabis legend will take it easy indoors — and continue to smoke heroic amounts of bud. Happy holidaze, Seth!

