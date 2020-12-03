Searching for the Perfect Vape Pen? Let Vessel Be Your Guide

Smoking weed is incredible. That was my philosophy in college and all throughout my 20s. I still feel that way, in fact. But, I have to confess: Turning 30-years-old last year changed my perspective on smoking weed.

I love pot, and I love how it affects people (myself included). But, the idea of rolling joints or packing a pipe, lighting flower, and then cleaning up while everything smells like skunk isn’t appealing anymore. It seems so juvenile now.

Fortunately, we live in an age of rapidly developing cannabis technology — from cannabis oils to new smoking devices. Vape pens intrigue me because, in theory, they provide a way to get stoned without all the smelly noise smoking a joint or bong creates.

So, after trying a friend’s vape, I went home and searched online for “vape pens” and, wow, the onslaught of products, companies, claims, and contradictory information was extremely overwhelming. It actually prompted me to fire up a blunt just to mellow out.

With a fresh head, I returned to my laptop and thought, What is it that I’m looking for in a vape pen?

A phrase popped into my lit mind, The right vessel.

With weed once again providing great inspiration, I typed in “vape pen vessel” and there it was! The answer: Vessel . Vessel’s website not only looked light-years cooler, slicker, and more professional than the other places I saw, but so did the products themselves. Of course, I know better than to just trust images, but as I read more, the information all made sense, so I checked for some reviews.

The sentence that moved me to pull the trigger was a Vessel write-up in Rolling Stone that declared, “All you need to know is that the Vessel will make any oil cartridge hit like a dream.”

Done. My decision was made, so I clicked “ Shop ” on the Vessel site. Once again, the site’s comprehensive design could not be more clean, direct, and easy to use. The Compass Series, which was shaped more like a mini-smartphone than a traditional vape pen, immediately caught my eye, in particular the Compass Yosemite . I bookmarked that page for later.

Scrolling down, the Vista Chrome seemed like the device I was searching for. Sleek and elegant, the style was on point. But, the details are what sold me. For an extra $20, I created my own bundle and paired it with a black Rover Case , which holds two batteries, two cartridges, and has a pouch for anything extra. I also added a Magnetic Charging Cable .

Again, I was new to the vape pen game, so I was really taking a gamble on Vessel and these seemed to be the essentials. I placed my order and then poked around the Vessel site some more. That’s when it occurred to me that I might need some guidance when it came to choosing cartridges. Conveniently, the Vessel blog addressed that issue!

I’m a graphic designer working from home. But I’m an office type of guy! So, working from home has been a distracting experience for me. In the past, weed has helped me focus. But, you know how it is — smoke too much of the wrong strain, and all hope for concentration is out the window. So, choosing the right kind of cannabis was key. The Vessel article, “ The Best Cannabis Strains for Focus ” laid out an amazing list of choices. I swear by Green Crack and Durban Poison.

Once my Vessel package came, everything looked right and I realized I didn’t know how to use it. Something told me to check the Vessel site again and, yup, there was the link: “ How-To Videos .”

Every question I had was answered with an easy-to-understand YouTube clip, from “ How Do I Use My Vessel Device? ” to “ How Do I Clean and Maintain My Vessel Device? ” The videos even get as detailed as “ What Is a 510 Thread Battery and Which Cartridges Work With My Vessel? ”

That was more than six months ago. I still regularly use my Vessel Vista Chrome, and I’ve since picked up that Compass Yosemite, which I also love. Plus, I’ve added a Base Charger to my Vessel collection.

I’ve turned other friends on to Vessel, as well, including a buddy who recently got back from serving in Iraq. He was stoked when he found out Vessel offers a military discount !

Vessel has been it for me in terms of a perfect vape pen experience. I’m telling you this now because, believe me: Vessel will be it for you, too.

**This was made in partnership with Vessel