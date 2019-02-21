Scheana Shay Talks About Vanderpump Rules and Orgasms on Queens of the Stoned Age

Most servers don’t have a million Instagram followers, right? Or act in a Broadway show, right?! Well, let’s just say that Scheana Shay isn’t your average server.

On the latest episode of "Queens of the Stoned Age," host Mira Gonzalez sits down with Scheana Shay to learn more about her transition from serving to acting on a reality TV show and becoming a celebrity.

Over a joint of “Mimosa” provided by our good friends the Green Angels ( @greenangels.buzzz ), Scheana and Mira discuss their mutual love for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians ” having to give up THC and CBD for 50 days in order to freeze her eggs, and how (mistakenly) getting sued by her neighbors for smoking weed in the building led to meeting Tommy Chong .

It was then time for a round of the “Puff Pass” segment, but you’ll have to watch to find out what Scheana thinks of microblading, Taco Bell, Katy Perry’s blackface shoes , and plenty more.

The next “ Vanderpump Rules ” episode airs next Monday, but until then be sure to check out Shay’s just-released first single “Better Without You” (the full EP drops in May) and her “ Scheananigans” podcast on PodcastOne .

Right now, however, don’t be shy: kick back, relax, and get woke with the freshest ep of "Queens of the Stoned Age" — the days of marijuana mansplaining are over.



