Ring In a New Year With 3CHI's Delicious Infused Edibles

If you’re looking for the best among the top-of-the-line cannabis edibles, look no further than 3CHI.

3CHI is bringing a new generation of Delta 9 THC edibles just in time for a blazin’ holidaze season, but the company isn’t new to the cannabis scene.

In 2019, 3CHI was the first hemp company to bring Delta 8 THC to the market. Now, the company is adding a new line up to its award-winning menu: A range of Delta 9 gummies and others Delta 9 edibles made with Delta 9 THC sourced entirely from US-grown hemp.

New Year's Resolution: More Chocolate!

3CHI’s latest offering is the Delta 9 THC Milk Chocolate Bar . Every bar promises a rich flavor carried along a delicious, silky texture. Each bar also contains 300mg of hemp-derived, dispensary-grade Delta 9 and 300mg of USA-grown CBD.

For those who prefer to start low and take it slow, every Delta 9 THC Milk Chocolate Bar can be easily split into 20 individual pieces, with each piece packing 15mg of Delta 9 and 15mg of CBD for a relaxing yet uplifting experience. It’s the cannabis product you never knew you needed until now.

New Year's Resolution: More Gummies!

If you’re looking to spruce up your holidaze stocking stuffers, 3CHI has got you covered there with its line of THC gummies .

3CHI’s delta 9 edibles category offers gummies that each contain 10mg of hemp-derived THC, with 20 mouth-watering gummies in every pack. Gummies come in Black Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Orange Dreamsicle, Strawberry, and Watermelon flavors.

For those looking for just a taste of what 3CHI has to offer, you can also grab Sampler 5-Packs in the same fruity Delta 9 gummy flavors.

A Little Something For 2023 and a Little Something For Yourself

3CHI’s Delta 9 edibles go above and beyond chocolates and gummies, as well. The hemp pioneer’s Delta 9 line also includes Brownies , Cereal Bars , Cookies , Peanut Butter Nuggets , and Root Beer Taffy , too.

3CHI’s Cereal Bars, Brownies, and Cookies each pack 25mg of hemp-sourced THC. They can be purchased individually or in Party Pack boxes containing eight pieces each.

However, for a more balanced experience, 3CHI’s Root Beer Taffy and Peanut Butter Nuggets each contain 15mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC and 15mg of CBD.

3CHI’s Root Beer Taffy and Peanut Butter Nuggets can be bought in smaller 4-pack sizes or in packages of up to 80 pieces. We highly recommend these offbeat and unique delta 9 edibles.

For edibles on-the-go or to crank up the party’s volume to 11, 3CHI’s fast-acting Flavored Drink Enhancers come in Margarita, Mojito, Pina Colada, Pink Lemonade, Strawberry Daiquiri, and Tangerine Lime options.

3CHI’s Delta 9 Drink Enhancers contain 10mg of rapid-acting Delta 9 THC powder. Once mixed into a drink, the enhancer can kick in within as little as 5 to 15 minutes. The effects will usually peak after about an hour, with the total effect lasting for about 3 to 6 hours, on average.

For creative types, feel free to explore 3CHI’s Flavored Drink Enhancer combinations. For instance, Strawberry Daiquiri and Tangerine Lime can be combined for a fruit punch.

As with any drinkable Delta 9 edible, please drink responsibly. And never drink and drive.

This All Sounds Amazing! But Are 3CHI’s Delta 9 Edibles Safe?

As the industry leader, 3CHI has worked with third-party laboratories to test their Delta 9 using full-spectrum batch-level testing to ensure the products are the purest in the market. Some brands may claim to use only organic ingredients, but that means very little if their THC testing reveals high levels of unknown compounds.

With third-party testing, you can be assured why 3CHI’s edibles are known to be the industry’s safest, as well as the tastiest.

Which 3CHI Products are Lab-Tested?

All of them. To view a list of the company’s products which have undergone testing, click here for Delta-8 products or click here for non-Delta-8 products .

Whether we’re talking about a gummy, root beer taffy or a classic brownie, the quality, potency, and variety offered by 3CHI puts them at the very top of our list of the headiest hemp brands in the world.

If you’d like to learn more about 3CHI and how to order its THC edibles, read on.

Where Does 3CHI’s Delta 9 THC Come From?

All of 3CHI’s cannabinoids, including the company’s Delta 9 THC, is sourced from hemp.

What Is Hemp?

Hemp is a form of cannabis that was federally legalized in the US in 2018. The US government’s Farm Bill removed hemp and its natural compounds from the list of controlled substances. The 2018 Farm Bill reignited an American hemp market which had not flourished since the early 1900s.

Unlike recreational or adult-use “marijuana,” hemp has been legalized at the federal level. The plant is known for producing the plant compound cannabidiol, or CBD, but it also produces other cannabinoids, such as a THC.

To learn more about 3CHI's Delta 9 line, or to grab some of your own, visit the company's website .

