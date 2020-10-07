Redefining Wellness: Here Are the Top 10 Hemp Brands on the Market Right Now

Everyone should know that hemp can be used for everything. It can be made into paper, rope, textiles, cement, shoes, insulation, food, bioplastics, and renewable energy. Hemp has the potential to considerably shrink our carbon footprint by cleaning soil, encouraging regenerative agriculture, and converting atmospheric carbon dioxide into clean energy. But, that’s not all it can be used for. Hemp is also an excellent skincare additive, and its molecular byproducts — such as CBD, CBG, and CBDA — can also ease anxiety and increase overall wellness when taken orally.

But how do you know if a product is good or not? Ultimately, it depends on what you want to use hemp for. If you’re trying to take the edge off of your anxiety, for instance, regular ol’ industrial hemp or hemp seed oil isn’t going to work. You need CBD— ideally, "full-spectrum" or "broad-spectrum" hemp-CBD. If you’re looking for a moisturizing skin care product, sustainable clothing, or natural papers to roll your ganja in, industrial hemp or hemp seed oil is great! But just know that hemp seed oil does not, by itself, contain CBD. Also, let's be real about something: You really don't need CBD in your clothing.

It's confusing because, contrary to popular belief, not all hemp products sold on the market contain CBD. So it’s crucial to look for product labels that use the words “full-spectrum” or “broad-spectrum” hemp-CBD. Furthermore, just because a product has CBD in it doesn’t mean it will work well. Why? Because not all CBD products are made equally. That’s ultimately why it’s important to find reputable brands you like and stick with them — at least until our federal and state governments get their shit together and agree on a set of regulations that require more uniform product quality.

</p>

Until then, research is the only way to ensure you get what you pay for with anything, but particularly hemp and cbd products. So, in the name of helping people parse what’s good and what’s not, we created this list of the best hemp and CBD products. Enjoy!

Windy Hill Hemp: CBD Lip Balm

Taking the number one top spot on our list is Windy Hill Hemp’s CBD Infused Lip Balm , which comes in five phenomenal flavors. How can this be the best CBD product? Simply put, you combine the highest quality lip balm with the benefits of full-spectrum solventless CBD rosin — for which Windy Hill is famous — and you’ve got an unbeatable numero uno CBD product.

Don’t believe us? Windy Hill’s CBD-infused lip balm recently took 1st place at High Times Magazine’s inaugural Hemp Cup in 2020 for “Best CBD Topical Product.” This 0.15oz/4g tube style lip balm is made with superior moisturizing ingredients like green tea seed oil, meadowfoam seed oil, rosehip seed oil, jojoba oil, and (of course) full-spectrum, solventless CBD. They are available in five incredible flavors: Cucumber Melon, Peach Cream, Passionfruit Rose, Vanilla Mint, and Lavender Lemon.

Windy Hill Hemp is a pharmacist-owned and family operated industrial hemp farm in Franktown, CO that cultivates, processes, and produces full-spectrum CBD Hemp products made exclusively from solventless rosin. In this true farm-to-market operation, Windy Hill utilizes each family member’s professional knowledge to deliver premium, craft, CBD rich products directly to you. With decades of experience in cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and patient care, this family does it all. Their commitment to quality is demonstrated by their focus on organic farming practices, solventless extraction, and independent lab testing of their products.

</p>

For more info visit: WindyHillHemp.com

CBD FX: CBD Gummies

Here’s something you can chew on...

If you haven’t heard of CBD gummies yet, they’ve either slipped your newsfeed or you’ve been living in a bunker somewhere in the Sonoran desert. Either way, you’ve been missing out. They’re EVERYWHERE.

But with so many CBD brands selling gummies these days, how do you choose one that’s right for you? Easy, go with the gummies from CBDfx. Why? Their gummies make you healthier. No joke.

Each gummy is gluten-free, vegan, delicious, and specifically made to add to your existing diet. And with SEVEN different formulations of their famous CBDfx gummies, each one — barring their classic, Original Mixed-Berry—is made with a specialized blend of key vitamins and nutrients designed to improve overall health. At 10mg of CBD per serving, healthy never tasted so good.

These CBD gummy variants include:

Original Mixed Berry - over 800 five-star reviews can’t be wrong!

Turmeric & Spirulina - with superfood antioxidants for better immune support.

Melatonin for Sleep - with sleep-inducing melatonin and magnesium for easier rest and relaxation.

Biotin - with 5000mcg of biotin for strong hair and nails.

Apple Cider Vinegar - with 1000mg of ACV plus Vitamin B12 for improved circulation and clearer skin.

Men’s Multivitamins - with vitamins A, C, D3, E, B Complex, Pantothenic Acid, Choline, and Zinc.

Women’s Multivitamins - with 1000mcg of Biotin, along with Vitamins A, C, D3, E, B Complex, Calcium and Zinc.

These added health benefits — along with CBD — help anyone looking for an improved sense of wellbeing incorporate key vitamins and nutrients to their daily routine. Ready to start your day with an immunity boost while improving your circulation? Take two Turmeric & Spirulina gummies with your day’s ACV.

In gummy form, all the critical vitamins and minerals you need for optimal health have never gone down easier — and an added helping of CBD never hurts!

For more information, visit: cbdfx.com

Zig Zag: Organic Hemp Papers

Organic, unbleached, and slow-burning. From the all-natural Arabic gum to the unbleached leaves, everything about Zig-Zag Organic Hemp is just as mother nature intended.

</p>

Pure hemp fibers are what make Zig-Zag different. Zig-Zag’s Organic Hemp papers are made from pure, non-gmo hemp fibers sourced from organic farms.

Unbleached; Organic Hemp 1 1/4 size; Ultra-Thin - 50 Papers per booklet; 24 booklets per carton; Made from 100 percent renewable, pure hemp fibers. Sourced from Organic Farms.

Royal CBD: Tinctures, Soft Gels, Topicals

Royal CBD is a premium CBD brand based out of California. They’re best known for offering an affordable source of top-tier CBD products.

The company features a lineup of CBD products spanning all major categories:

- Full-Spectrum CBD Oils: 250 – 2500 mg per Ounce

- CBD Capsules: 25 mg per Capsule

- CBD Topicals: Roll-On Gel & Cooling Cream

- CBD Gummies: 10 – 25 mg per Gummy

- CBD Pet Oils: 125 – 500 mg per Ounce

- CBD Dog Treats: For Mobility, Relaxation, and Heart Health

All Royal CBD products contain a premium full-spectrum extract (except for the CBD gummies, which use a 99 percent pure CBD isolate).

What really makes Royal CBD stand out among the pack is its intense attention to detail. Everything the company does, from product design to extraction, is carefully planned and executed.

The founder of the company, Justin Hamilton, formed the company back in 2017 after experiencing the frustration of the CBD market first hand. Without rigorous testing and quality control, every batch of CBD oil was utterly different. This made it hard to rely on the products he was using when one batch was radically different from another.

</p>

To combat this issue, Royal CBD has a "test everything" philosophy. The hemp that enters the facility is tested for contaminants, humidity levels, cannabinoid profiles, and more. The flowers' contents are then extracted with supercritical CO2, which eliminates the need for toxic solvents.

Once the extract is done, it's tested once more in-house before a sample is sent to a third-party lab for verification. This level of quality control is tedious and costly, but the end result speaks for itself. These products consistently rank within the upper echelon of the CBD industry for their respective categories.

For more information visit: RoyalCBD.com

Gold Bee: CBD Oil, Honey, Gummies, and Capsules

Gold Bee is a relative newcomer to the CBD space. The brand started in 2019 after the founder developed a new innovative method of extracting the active ingredients in hemp.

Gold Bee carries the following products:

- Full-Spectrum CBD Oil: 300 – 1200 mg per ounce

- CBD Honey Sticks: 10mg per stick with organic wildflower honey

- Vegan CBD Gummies: 25mg per gummy

- CBD Softgel Capsules: 40mg per capsule

This company is best described as meticulous. The company focuses its effort on small-batch extraction runs to reduce the loss of terpenes and other phytochemicals in the final product. The process is slow and requires constant attention — but the results are well worth the effort.

These CBD products feature impressive terpene ratios across the board. The entire production process is optimized around maintaining the natural terpenes produced in the plant.

</p>

Terpenes are small, aromatic compounds. They're responsible for the characteristic aroma of hemp (as well as other plants) and offer diverse health benefits of their own. Some terpenes, such as myrcene, are powerful anti-inflammatories. Others provide analgesic (painkilling), anti-anxiety, sedative, or restorative qualities.

When hemp flower goes through the extraction process, many of these terpenes are lost. Changes in temperature and pH, or exposure to oxygen or UV light can all lead to a permanent loss of terpenes.

The high terpene content of these products combined with the use of organic hemp allows these products to compete with well-established top-tier CBD brands.

If you're not a fan of the natural hemp flavor, Gold Bee offers a unique honey-flavored option that does a great job at masking the natural flavor. This is a throwback to the brand's roots as a family-owned organic apiary.

For more information visit: GoldBee.com

NuLeaf Naturals: Soft Gels and Tinctures

Founded in 2014 by a group of health-conscious plant medicine aficionados, NuLeaf Naturals has long been established as one of America’s top pioneering hemp companies. Their mission is to help people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives, naturally. With over 21,000 highly rated customer reviews on their products, it certainly appears that NuLeaf Naturals is fulfilling that mission.

NuLeaf’s proprietary genetics produce a whole plant CBD extract that is highly concentrated in CBD and contains significant amounts of secondary cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, CBN, and more. This full-spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes delivers unsurpassed potency and consistency.

</p>

Their organic hemp plants are grown in Colorado, and NuLeaf controls the entire farming and production process from seed to shelf in order to guarantee their products are of the highest quality. Green extraction methods using no harsh chemical solvents deliver a more potent blend with a complete range of cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils, and other beneficial phytonutrients. To ensure a safe, consistent, and effective product, independent labs verify every NuLeaf Naturals product is free of pesticides, herbicides, mold, fungi, heavy metals, and mycotoxins. NuLeaf’s award-winning full-spectrum organic CBD oil is also now available in a convenient, plant-based soft gel!

In addition to creating some of the world’s highest quality CBD products in their most pure and potent form, NuLeaf Naturals goes above and beyond to deliver 100% customer satisfaction by providing exceptional customer service and free priority shipping to the entire United States. Their world-class expert team is available 7 days a week to answer any and all questions and concerns. It is apparent that they genuinely love helping customers learn more about CBD products and how they can fit into their life.

For more information visit: nuleafnaturals.com

Winged CBD: Gummies

Winged is a female founded women’s wellness brand rooted in the idea that when a woman feels good, she is unstoppable. Like Winged’s best-selling Relaxation Gummies, these female specific formulas help women with stress, sleep, mood and skin using ingredients like CBD, adaptogens and botanicals, that leave you glowing from within.

Winged’s vegan Relaxation gummies are your “moment of zen” when you need it most. This delicious gummy contains stress support nutrients to help calm the mind and unwind during a hectic day. Good for anytime of day!

</p>

Female-specific Evening Primrose Oil and Lemon Balm Extract have been shown to support overall women’s health and to promote relaxation, while Chamomile extract and L-theanine team up to enhance the formula’s calming benefits. Bobbie from Ohio says, “The past few months have been highly stressful in my personal life and these Winged CBD Gummies are a lifesaver. I had never tried any CBD before, but I tried a different brand after this, and it just didn’t compare to the quality and effectiveness of Winged. I would highly recommend this to anyone trying to deal with stress and anxiety in their lives.”

Each all natural, non-GMO vegan gummy contains 10mg CBD from organically grown hemp extract to promote good vibes and deep breaths.

Winged donates a portion of proceeds to organizations that lift underprivileged women up, including MOSTe, Girls For A Change, and the Downtown Los Angeles Women’s Homeless Shelter.

For more information visit wingedcbd.com

Good Jane: CBD Capsules

Life’s rich, but it can be a b*tch. Work, family and more may offer a lot, but managing them all can be stressful AF. It can add up to more anxiety, more aches, and a lot less rest. Good Jane offers a discreetly different way to deal - with CBD powered, botanically-infused products engineered to make your grown-up life easier. Good Jane-CBD for grown-ups has products for stress, sleep and pain.

Good Jane’s best-selling product, Hello Mellow- CBD caps for stress and anxiety , are a daily chill pill designed to take the edge off of stress and anxiety. Think more patience, less irritability, less heart pounding, sweaty palms, throat tightening, and an overall better, more chill day. In addition to broad spectrum hemp, Good Jane’s Hello Mellow contains Holy Basil, Skullcap and Lemon Balm which have been used to reduce tension, stress and anxiety for centuries.

</p>

Hello Mellow is available on the Good Jane website at shopgoodjane.com. Hello Mellow retails for $49.99. Each jar contains 30 capsules (or about a 1 month supply). Each capsule contains 15mg of CBD. Take 15% off your purchase when you use the code MERRYJANE15 at checkout.

For more information visit: Shopgoodjane.com

Gold Standard CBD — CBD:CBG Hemp Drops

Two power house Cannabinoids in one bottle. Our CBD:CBG Hemp Drops formulas come in three unique ratios. 3:1 — 2:1 — 1:1 - CBD to CBG

This full-spectrum tincture takes all of the benefits of CBG and CBD Hemp Oil and combines them to give the ultimate entourage effect.

CBD:CBG 3:1 Hemp Drops, 3 parts CBD and 1 part CBG full-spectrum oil but what the heck is CBG? CBG is a 'minor' cannabinoid found in Hemp and across cannabis, this particular strain has been breed genetically to have high CBG content. It is very different from high CBD Hemp Flower, from its appearance, smell, and effects.

User effects are commonly found to feel uplifted, pain relief, calming, and aid in sleep.

Cannabigerol (CBG), the “mother cannabinoid,” known for its uplifting effects. CBG has a citrusy and hoppy aroma with hints of chamomile and piney fresh mountain air. CBG is also known for it’s low THC values. Studies of the cannabinoid CBG show promising results for relief for many ailments.

Check out our stories today where we recap some more info about CBG.

For more information visit: Goldcbd.com

Calm by Wellness: Hemp CBD Gummies

</p>

Calm by Wellness' CBD gummies are the best CBD Gummies available in the market today - They are the Undisputed King. That's not only us who are ranking CBD gummies by Calm by Wellness as "The Best." You can also verify this from their current reviews as their customers swear by the taste and effect of CBD gummies from Calm by Wellness.

Every bottle of their Hemp CBD Gummies contains a delightful mix of flavors. These flavors are orange, key lime, hibiscus, and guava. There are 30 gummies in each bottle of Calm by Wellness' CBD gummies. Wanna start your day with a bang? How about a bang with a fruity punch? Go for CBD gummies from Calm by Wellness for that.

For more information visit: Calmbywellness.com

**This was created in partnership with the brands listed above.