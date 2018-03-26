Rapper and Social Media Star SavageRealm Talks High Fashion and Meme Culture

Guess what, buds? MERRY JANE has a new show on Facebook Live, broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET, on the dot. We’ll be bringing you guests from the worlds of cannabis and culture to just kick back, relax, talk life and blow some dro with our editor-in-chief Noah Rubin. We’ll also be taking questions from our lit audience, so get ready to roll your favorite herb and chill with us for an online smokeout.

Our latest episode went deep into the world of Soundcloud rap and meme culture with the internet’s own SavageRealm. Hailing from Houston, Texas but making a name for himself on social media apps across the world, SavageRealm is a 21st century celebrity in every sense of the word, pushing the boundaries of rap music and comedy, all without ever looking up from his phone. To start, we got to know SavageRealm a little better by taking a deep dive into his Instagram, pulling up photos of plaid shirts, Roy Purdy glasses, and a potentially lucrative Dirt Devil sponsorship deal. After learning more about SavageRealm and sending shoutouts to a who’s who of social media stars who stopped by to watch the live feed, we rolled the news, sorting out rumors of legal weed’s impact on homelessness and selecting some choice words for Attorney General Jeff Sessions. While SavageRealm abstained from lighting up, he did learn about the Weekend Box’s CBD bath balm and its magnetizing effect on the ladies. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where SavageRealm found universal truths in his Aries lifestyle. For more SavageRealm, be sure to follow him on social media, check him out on tour and, of course, make sure to support Medium Waffle at every turn.

