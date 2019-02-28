Potty Mouth Discuss Their New Album “Snafu” Over Blunts on “Queens of The Stoned Age”

Despite not being a punk band in the least, music critics are constantly comparing Potty Mouth to iconic Riot grrrl bands such as Bikini Kill. Despite being fans of those projects, Potty Mouth find the comparisons diminutive and are on a mission to establish themselves as musicians on their own terms.

On the latest episode of "Queens of the Stoned Age," MERRY JANE’s Mira Gonzalez sits down with Abby Weems, Ally Einbinder, and Victoria Mandanas of Potty Mouth to discuss their journey from going to school in Massachusetts to living in LA and releasing their second album next month.

Over a blunt of Blue Dream provided by our good friends the Green Angels , Abby, Ally, and Victoria chimed in on whether weed helps them break out of their normal song writing groove (“ Drip Dry ” was uncharacteristically written by Abby whilst high), how hard it is to make a living as an artist, and having complete creative control over their next release.

Since Abby, Ally, and Victoria are all from Massachusetts, a state that happens to have some seriously bonkers laws still on the books, we devised a game in which we asked them to guess which laws are real and which are fictitious. Is it illegal to eat peanuts in church? Can milk only be consumed in a copper mug? You’ll have to find out for yourself...

Potty Mouth’s new album Snafu drops on 3/1, and they will also be performing at their album release party at the Factory in Los Angeles . Until then, check out their “Starry Eyes” music video and preorder the album !

Don’t be shy: kick back, relax, and get woke with the freshest ep of "Queens of the Stoned Age" — the days of marijuana mansplaining are over.