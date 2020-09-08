Oz (Ounces) to Pound (lb)

So you want to know how many ounces are in a pound of weed, huh? Well, you've come to the right place. We've laid out everything you need to know about weed measurements, which should be more than sufficient to help you in your next cannabis transaction. Whether you're new to the weed game or you're a veteran toker, this easy break down of pot measurements will sharpen your cannabis knowledge and ensure you're up to speed on the ins-and-outs of buying bud.

Top Three Question and Answers

Q: How many ounces (oz) in a pound (lb) of weed?

A: There are 16 oz (ounces) in a pound (lb) of cannabis.

Q: How many ounces in a half pound of weed?

A: There are 8 oz (ounces) in a half pound (lb) of cannabis.

Q: How many ounces in a quarter pound of weed?

A: There are 4 oz (ounces) in a quarter pound (lb) of cannabis.

Ounces in a Pound

It is important to know how many ounces are in a pound of cannabis, as these are units of measurement for purchasing flower — the most commonly consumed form of marijuana. Grams, ounces, and pounds are how cannabis is measured. Most people buy pot in grams and ounces.

When it comes to edibles and concentrates, you will see measurements in milligrams, or “mg,” which tells you how much THC is in a product. Grams, ounces, and pounds for flower is a measurement of the plant material itself, however. It does not determine how much THC is in the plant— a common misconception to newbies in the game.

Pound of weed (Photo by Spencer Strayer)

How Many Oz in a Pound?

Understanding how many Oz in a pound is a bit wonky because they are two different forms of measurements: Ounces and grams follow the world’s measuring system, while pounds follows the US and UK system.

The world follows the metric system, and the US follows the imperial system. You see this not only in weight , but also in distance such as “centimeters” and “yards” for the metric system, and “inches” and “feet” in the imperial system. As weed is a beautiful plant that unites all people, it uses both systems to measure how much weed there is, using the metric system (grams, oz) for common transactions and the imperial system (lbs) for larger transactions usually for business to business transactions. If you are outside of the United States, you will also see large quantities measured in kilos, which is 2.20462 pounds.

How Many Oz in a lb?

So, it is natural to ask: “How many Oz in a lb?” As some buyers may have an easier understanding of what an ounce or a pound is depending on the country that they grew up in. If you want to measure ounces to pound or pound to ounces, you will need a proper scale to do so. Do not try to be Indiana Jones and measure the weight of things with your hands!

When measuring ounces to pounds always use a scientific scale, the ones that are often used in high schools and colleges. These are typically small digital scales that a dealer will put weed on to openly show

you the amount you are purchasing. Never use a human scale — you know, like the one you keep in your bathroom — to weigh the weed as it will not be accurate enough for ounces or anything less than a few pounds. For a large buyer, they may use larger pound based scale systems to weigh how much they are purchasing. If you are doing this for personal consumption, congrats you have reached Seth Rogen status.

Here’s an Easy to Use Chart That Shows Oz to Pound:

- 1 Ounce (oz) = 0.0625 Pounds (lb)

- 2 Ounces (oz) = 0.125 Pounds (lb)

- 4 Ounces (oz) = 0.25 Pounds (lb)

- 8 Ounces (oz) = 0.5 Pounds (lb)

- 10 Ounces (oz) = 0.625 Pounds (lb)

- 20 Ounces (oz) = 1.25 lbs

- 40 Ounces (oz) = 2.5 lbs

- 50 Ounces (oz) = 3.125 lbs

- 80 Ounces (oz) = 5 lbs

- 100 Ounces (oz) = 6.25 lbs

(Check out our guide for Eighth, Quarter, Half, Ounce, and Pound)

“More Bounce to the Ounce” - Zapp

1 Ounce of Weed

1 Oz of weed, also called a zip of weed , is one of the most popular ways to purchase weed for a heavy smoker. 1 ounce of weed is slightly over 28 grams and equates to about 56 joints and roughly the same amount of fat bowls. Depending upon the quality and where you are in the world, an ounce of cannabis will cost you around $150-300 USD. Most laws will only allow you to purchase or carry up to a certain amount of ounces or grams in legal states, so make sure you aren’t carrying in pounds, as you could be charged with distribution! `

“Can I get a pound pound?” - Mausberg

1 Pound of Weed

Pound it! Unless you are an OG smoker, wholesaler, or dealer of large weight, you cannot walk into a weed transaction (especially at a dispensary) asking for a pound. A pound of weed can cost $2,000-$4,000 depending on the strain and city you are buying in.

Dispensaries and delivery services do not sell to customers in pounds, they will typically sell you smaller, metric system quantities based on an ounce — an eighth (of an ounce), quarter (of an ounce), and a half (of an ounce). This is a more affordable quantity to purchase for fresh product. A similar comparison would be consumers that buy a six or 12-pack of beer as opposed to a keg every week. This is the consumer standard that has developed for buying weed.

Quarter of Weed: Quarter Ounce of Weed or Quarter Pound of Weed?

It’s important to note that most people are talking about a quarter ounce of weed—not a quarter pound of weed—when mentioning or inquiring about a “quarter.” So, if you ask for a quarter of Jack Herer, you are asking for a quarter ounce and not a quarter pound.

If you are a heavy smoker, trying to make a lot of THC butter, or you’re throwing a weekend kickback and you have a solid relationship with your budtender, they may know you are referring to a quarter pound if you ask for a “quarter.” But that is a special circumstance, and most of the time this won’t be the case. In fact, you can't even buy a pound from a dispensary, especially a legal one. So, when walking into a store or ordering from a delivery service, a "quarter" will mean a quarter of an ounce of cannabis.

(Smoke weed to lose pounds)

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How many pounds are in an ounce of weed ?

A: There is 1/16 of a pound in an ounce of weed.

Q: How many pounds are in a half of weed?

A: There is 1/32 of a pound in a half ounce of weed.

Q: How many pounds are in a quarter of weed?

A: There is 1/64 of a pound in a quarter ounce of weed.

Q: How many pounds are in an eighth of weed?

A: There is 1/128 of a pound in an eighth ounce of weed.

When talking about half, quarter, or eighth, no one says “of weed” or “ounce of weed,” so don’t out yourself by saying this! Just let the budtender know that you want an eighth of a strain of weed. For example: “Can I get an eighth of Blue Dream , please?”

Think of this as if you were at a bar and asked the bartender for a “shot of Jameson,” as this is an understood serving measurement of how much drank you want. You wouldn't ask for a shot of Jameson alcohol, or a shot of Jameson whiskey.

So, there you have it. Here's everything you need to know about the measurements of weed and what the conversion is from Oz (ounces) to pound (lb).