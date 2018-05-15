O.T. Genasis Talks Long Beach, the Art of Rap Bangers, and Hitting the Road

O.T. Genasis is a star. From the career-sparking single CoCo to his follow-up slapper Cut It, the Long Beach-bred rapper is a standout in Southern California’s new-millenium rap game. With booming hooks, knocking beats, and stories from the street, Genasis is taking his LBC sound to a global scale. With spins around the world, Genasis has already teamed up with T.I., Young Dolph, and more — amassing fans in every corner of the hip-hop universe.

On the latest episode of GGN, O.T. Genasis joined Uncle Snoop in the studio to break down the finer points of rap production, the scene in Los Angeles, and dreams of collaborating with Beyonce. Outside of Genasis’ plans for future records, he reminisced with Snoop about smoking backstage before tour shows, listening to oldies, and getting stoned beyond belief. And of course, with O.T. still on the come-up, Snoop doled out some words of wisdom about growth and evolution in the music industry.

So grab your popcorn, fire up your favorite strain, and grab a seat alongside the Doggfather for a conversation with one of the Southland’s rising stars. And for more O.T. Genasis, pick up his latest single, Too Blessed.