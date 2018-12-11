On the Hunt for Weed Porn: MERRY JANE Gets Animated at Hentai Con

Last month, die hard fans of animated pornography from across the globe converged at an airport Marriott in Burbank, California for the Southland’s very first Hentai Con . No stranger to animated titties and tentacle porn, we brought our cameras along to soak in the scene and see if we could spot any pot leaves with erect appendages or other 420-friendly hentai.

After a blunt behind the convention center, MERRY JANE managing editor Mira Gonzalez and her partner-in-crime, MERRY JANE designer Anthony Young, lead our journey into anime porn, checking out some fire all-over print hentai hoodies, dick drawings, and a fully-endowed fursuit used as an educational tool to teach consent.

Along the way, we got glimpse of a bamboo plant that sort-of looked like weed and a few leafy animations, but couldn’t find any ganja hentai until we ran into artist Anna Rose , who’s booth was full of 420 prints and pins. Feeling accomplished with our newfound friend, we handed over some infused gummies and picked up some stoner art for the office.

So take a few minutes out of your busy day, spark up your favorite strain, and relive our trip to LA’s very first Hentai Con. Will you be there next year?

