OMB Peezy Explores a Future Collab with NASA on "About That Time"

On this week’s episode of About That Time, we caught up with the Sacramento-repping, Alabama-native rapper OMB Peezy, and the jokes were flying nonstop. With his Southern twang and charismatic persona, his own strain of weed called Peezy Purple, and his affection for chameleons, this 21-year-old keeps himself busy in and out of the studio.

Rising from the projects of Mobile, Peezy has garnered the attention of West Coast legends, earning him a coveted spot on E-40's Sick Wid It Records via 300 Entertainment.

OMB Peezy knew from a young age that rapping was an area at which he excelled. With a background in piano and drums that he picked up while playing in his hometown church, the artist came into his own when he recorded his first track as at age 12. And he hasn’t slowed down since. With his favorite subject in school naturally being language arts, Peezy has kept in touch with some of his teachers who have supported his efforts throughout his journey.

The road to success has not been without bumps along the way. In early March 2019, he was shot after a performance at Soul Kitchen with Boosie Badazz and JD Daigotti in his hometown of Mobile. But he has once again proven that he will persevere no matter what life throws at him. His sense of humor is undoubtedly a characteristic which has aided his rise to the top. He joked that getting shot was “worse than any tattoo” he’s ever gotten, and that he recovered without the assistance of physical therapy or eating his greens. After a speedy recovery, Peezy released his second full length album, Preacher to the Streets, which is testament to his loyalty and self-assurance.

We got to see Peezy’s enthusiasm soar on About That Time, as he discovered our “NASA” bong, and packed it full of his own Peezy Purple. Could a Peezy/NASA collab be in the cards? We are not sure about that, but we definitely see big things for this Aquarius in the future. Stay up with the rapper, by following him on Twitter here.

Watch the full OMB Peezy episode below, and be sure to tune in to MERRY JANE every week for new episodes of About That Time.



