Oil for Daze: Celebrate 7/10 with These Ultra-Dank Cannabis Extracts

Today is July 10. To the mainstream world, it’s just another summer day. But in the cannisphere, it’s the international day of oil — the day in which we celebrate the evolution of cannabis and its union with technology. It's the day when stoners across the world smoke concentrates at 7:10am and 7:10pm, and revel in the magic of delicious terpenes.

If you don't know about 710 Day, don't trip — you're not alone. Basically, 710 spells OIL upsidedown and backward. It is the most recent weed holiday that's infiltrated the culture of smoke, and we're here for it. Why? Because concentrates highlight the power of terpenes, the essential oils in cannabis that give the plant its distinct aromatic spectrum ranging from citrus to gasoline to black pepper. Terps are the reason Super Lemon Haze smells like lemons; Strawberry Cough smells like strawberries; why the Forbidden Fruit strain smells like pungent grapefruit; and why your favorite cheese strains smell like a decadent platter of aged brie.

Creating quality, tasty concentrates is an art form, much like creating high-end wine. The result is a sensuous experience that can change your perspective and palate in a matter of minutes. Ultimately, that's why we created this product guide: We want you to experience the crème de la crème. Not only will these drool-worthy extracts get you lifted, but they'll also deepen your understanding of the plant and remind you that cannabis is the dankest gift in the Universe.

Willamette Valley Alchemy

Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for "True-to-Strain" products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service.

For more info visit: willamettevalleyalchemy.com

Gassworks Garden

Gassworks Garden is an individually owned and operated microgrowery located in Seattle, Washington. The garden focuses on cultivating just one single proprietary clone-only: Lemon Cherry. An uplifting sativa hybrid cross related to Cherry Pie and Lemon G.

The entire process from clone to harvest is specifically designed to consistently deliver Lemon Cherry flower and concentrate in small-batch style to adult-use shops across Washington State. Farmer-owned and operated, the owner proudly declares that he's “served Seattle since 1997,” and has over 17-years of experience building gardens and growing cannabis indoors. Concentrates are processed by many of the top processors in Washington, encouraging connoisseurs to compare all the subtle nuances in processing techniques.

Follow @GassworksGarden on Instagram for more info!

Buddies Live Resin

Buddies is a West Coast cannabis brand rooted in the core elements of cannabis. With over 20-years of experience in cultivation and processing, Buddies understands the craftsmanship that’s pushed the evolution of cannabis into the industry it is today.

Buddies' Liquid Diamonds come in 100 percent live resin vape carts. And, the best part about this line of delicious concentrate is that the product comes in PAX pods, 510 Carts, and Drippers. The product is made with 100 percent live resin — no cutting agents, distillate, or additives. It's one ingredient only: 100 percent full-spectrum cannabis extract made from fresh frozen plants put away at harvest. If you want to dab on-the-go, this product is for you. You can locate their products here!

For more information visit: buddiesbrand.com

Kings Garden

Dubbed the “original Coachella Valley cannabis,” Kings Garden received the first weed licenses in Palm Springs and Cathedral City. Whether you consider that impressive or trivial information, it’s central to the brand because the owner of Kings Garden descends from one of Palm Spring’s founding families. So, their lux concentrates are a representation of California desert history, celebrating familial roots, and honoring legacy.

Plus, it’s nice when you can smoke high quality and locally grown and manufactured cannabis products. From shatter to live resin to diamonds to wax, Kings Garden extracts are ideal for minimizing pain, stimulating euphoria, and offering a well-rounded terpene experience that’s comparable to biting into ripe, tropical fruit on a warm summer day. If you’re into locally grown produce, do yourself a favor and puff on Kings Garden concentrates.

For more information visit: Kingsgarden.com

Absolute Xtracts

AbsoluteXtracts is a homegrown Northern California company committed to providing patients with pure, safe, and potent cannabis concentrates. What makes this brand excellent is the fact all their flower is sourced from small family farms in greenhouses across NorCal, then processed in their facility in Santa Rosa. They like to keep it local, which is crucial in 2020 considering we live in a highly corporate world. Supporting businesses that support their local economy is the only way small businesses and communities can survive.

Their discreet, futuristic live resin vape pens are an ideal way to hit quality concentrates on-the-go. If you’re someone who prefers the high of concentrates but doesn't want to lug around a dab rig or Puff Co. Peak or any other device designed for smoking concentrates, ABX offers super clean oil designed to be enjoyed out in the world. Their Sour Diesel live resin pod is among our favorite products to-date. If you’re looking for a pick me up to help you get shit done, look no further. This product was made for you.

For more information visit: Abx.org

Peak Extracts

In a world that’s predominantly owned and operated by men, it’s refreshing — inspiring, even — to see women and femme-identifying folks kicking ass and taking names in business. That’s exactly what Katie Stem and Kate Black, the badass queer co-founders of Peak Extracts, are doing in Oregon and it’s impossible not to recognize their work in the space.

Peak Extracts was the first adult-use edibles producer licensed in Oregon and is currently the number 2 cannabis chocolate manufacturer in the state. Originally founded in the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program in 2014, Peak Extracts is locally owned and based on principles of quality and integrity.

Using only hemp flower extract and MCT Coconut oil, Peak Extracts’ new tinctures are made in small batches in a gluten-free facility in Portland. Each tincture is vegan, alcohol-free and sugar-free, and comes in a variety of combinations: CBD + CBN, CBD, CBG + CBD. Great for microdosing, Peak’s tinctures are color-coded to allow users to choose the desired effects. For a unique strain-specific experience, try the Peak Extracts full spectrum (white label) tinctures that are rich in minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. They have a sativa-dominant tincture called Sour Space Candy and an indica-dominant oil called Special Sauce.

For more information visit: Peakextracts.com

Space Coyote

Maybe dabbing isn’t your thing. We get it. Lighting up a blow torch isn't, uh, exactly chill. Truthfully, there are few things as relaxing as sitting back and inhaling the instant relief of a joint. Thankfully, there’s a brand on the same wavelength. Space Coyote is a cannabis company in a groove all of its own. As California’s premier infused joint maker, each Space Coyote pre-roll combines high potency herb and delicious, out-of-this world extracts. Crafted for stoners by stoners, Space Coyote celebrates art, equality, and the psychedelic side of cannabis.

Space Coyote just released packs of to-die-for live resin pre-roll joints. Five juicy, whole-bud smokes rolled in Field Extracts’ live resin come in a pack. Whether you go with indica or sativa, each pack is equipped with strain-specific bud and mindfully paired with a concentrate to enhance the flavor and feel of your high. Plus, a core part of their mission is to better the planet, and they uphold this duty by making environment-friendly packaging. We need to support more brands that incorporate this ethos into their production ops!

For more information visit: Spacecoyote.org

**This was made in partnership with Buddies, Kings Garden, Glassworks Garden, and Willamette Valley Alchemy



