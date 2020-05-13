Nuvata: Normalizing Cannabis Vape Usage for Parents Everywhere

Okay, so maybe I was the last of my peers to get on board the contemporary cannabis revolution, but I’m no prude or wet blanket. I partied plenty throughout my 20’s, and I loved it. Now, I’m 35 with a toddler — so I truly savor every drop of wine at the end of the day (although, I’ve come to dread any form of hangover). Still, I’ve always been put off by smoking pot.

After cannabis legalization happened in California (where I live), it seemed like every other lady in my circle took the leap and lit up. Clearly, they loved it. I could see why: Cannabis made them more relaxed, more even-keeled, and elevated. Plus, they always seemed to have a blast!

Sadly, weed and I never really jived. I never liked the smell of pot, the taste, or the coughing attacks that ensued after a puff. Also, the idea of passing a joint from mouth-to-mouth always grossed me out. And now that we’ve entered a COVID-19 era? Forget about it. But, pandemic aside, just the idea of just smoking never sat well with me in general.

But, after telling my neighbor, Sarah, about a paranoid edible experience, she told me that after years of struggling to find a product that worked for her, she finally did. She whipped out a sleek — dare I say, sexy? — little device and said, "Nuvata," as she twirled it in her fingers.

It was a vape pen, but unlike anything I have seen before. Instead of some ugly, chunky, robotic-looking gadget, the Nuvata resembles an innovation from the iPhone universe. It is small, too — about the size of a Bic lighter, which is why it effortlessly fit inside Sarah’s purse.

</p>

Sarah explained that the Nuvata’s fruity blends were light on the lungs and tasted delicious. Better still, she said the Nuvata gives users agency over the exact amount of cannabis consumed in each hit. I wondered, could such a thing even be possible? Turns out, it is possible — thanks to Nuvata's dope technology.

“So it’s like easing into a pool?” I asked. “You can decide how deep you want to go?”

“Exactly,” Sarah said. “You can set it to dip just enough for socializing or an evening of Netflix and chill. Or you can dive deep if you want to. You can also set it at all points in between.”

I looked up Nuvata’s website on my phone. To this day, I still love the company’s color-coded mind-body philosophy that allows consumers — even ones as novice as me — to enjoy cannabis in an approachable and tangible way.

Sarah runs an online business and pointed out that her tangerine Nuvata was “mind dominant.” She explained that just before work she takes her custom dose, and it enables her to perfectly focus by energizing her thoughts while also increasing her sense of calm.

It sounded great, but what I was seeking was something a little more oriented toward taking it easy (always a challenge for me). Nuvata’s blueberry-flavored “body dominant” pen seemed right. So, I placed my order. What arrived was better than I could have imagined.

I was amazed at how easy it is to use! The instructions are simple and direct. It truly is a case of set-it-and-go. I also love how the Nuvata looks and feels in my hand. Not to mention, it tastes great and works fast every time. At this point, I’ve sampled the whole Nuvata line, and I’m genuinely impressed. The cannabis experience is sublime when you can customize your own experience.

</p>

Nuvata is kind of like a thermostat: I get to determine the precise temperature of my high. Most of the time, I want to keep it cool. But, you know how it is after a challenging week of go-go-go: You’re ready to kick your feet up. Thankfully, Nuvata gives me that choice.

I’m an active mom and a career professional. I love my life, and Nuvata enhances every aspect of it. Trust me when I say it can do the same for you, too!

Made in partnership with Nuvata. Follow them on Instagram



