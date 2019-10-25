Nerds Candy Parent Company Issues Statement Against THC-Infused Bootleg Edibles

For licensed cannabis edibles producers across the legal weed landscape, America’s green rush is also inherently a sugar rush. For multinational candy company Ferrara, cannabis confections are a sugary sweet pain in the ass.

Over the past year, and with increasing frequency in the last few months, police departments across the country have reported seizures of bulk quantities of cannabis-infused edibles packaged in bootleg Nerds Rope wrappers advertising a whopping 400mg of THC each. In an effort to distance themselves from the highly intoxicating candy knockoffs, Nerds parent company Ferrara Candy Company issued a statement denouncing the fake sweets — hopefully clearing up any pre-Halloween confusion.

“This product is counterfeit and in no way associated with Ferrara Candy Company,” a Ferrara spokesperson said in a statement to Confectionary News . “We want to reassure consumers that the NERDS products they find at major retailers across the country and nerdscandy.com are safe to consume.”

After a cannabis bust in Johnstown, Pennsylvania turned up yet another stash of Nerds Rope-branded edibles, local cops issued a safety warning advising parents to be especially wary of the THC-infused candy this Halloween. Similar candies have also been confiscated in Texas, Massachusetts , California , West Virginia and more.