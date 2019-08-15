Murs Dishes on Long-Distance Romance and New Music on "About That Time"

On the latest episode of our 4:20 talk show About That Time, we were visited by the one and only Murs. As our hosts Noah Rubin and Kalea McNeill passed joints back and forth, we got to hear the musician’s take on racial equality in skiing, international long distance romance, and quitting all other endeavors to focus his creative energy on making tunes.

In the ‘Post it Up’ segment, where we trawl the guest’s social media for hidden gems, we discussed Murs’ visit to the last-standing Blockbuster Video in America. We were shocked to learn that in the age of video streaming, this one archaic brick-and-mortar locale is still booming! While Murs was there, they were filming The Last Blockbuster documentary, leading to the artist making a cameo.

We also got to see a preview of Murs’ newest project, a short film called The Iliad Is Dead and the Odyssey Is Over , which he collaborated on with 9th Wonder and The Soul Council. The project also features guest vocals by Rapsody, Pookie Blow, $ilk Money, Heather Victoria, Reuben Vincent, GQ, and Cjo. The project is a continuation of the synergy these artists found together while making the video for “Walk the Line.”

After completing a 41-city tour, dropping an album, and a mini-film — not to mention the fact that he’s expecting his third child any day now — we hope that Murs will be able to relax and have some quality family time before cooking up his next big project.

Be sure to check out both his new album and the short film — both out now. And if anyone from St. Ides is reading this, let’s get Murs and his son matching tracksuits to welcome him into the Snoopiverse!

For more on Murs, follow him on Twitter and visit his website here