Moby Dank: Frisbee F.D. Watches Whales Smoke Weed in This Week's Comic

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In today's comic, Frisbee goes full Herbman Melville (DO YOU GET IT?) and watches some whales in the middle of the ocean. Is there a better hybrid than pot and porpoises, dank and dolphins, marijuana and big-ass mammals? Probably, but we haven't smoked it yet.

Anyway, his name is Frisbee Ishmael F.D. now, thank you very much. And damn, what a treat it is to watch a Blue Whale puff on some Blue Dream — from the boat's g'damn engine!

Follow Brian Blomerth on Instagram