Moby Dank: Frisbee F.D. Watches Whales Smoke Weed in This Week's Comic
Is there a better hybrid than pot and porpoises, dank and dolphins, marijuana and big-ass mammals? Probably, but we haven't smoked it yet.
Published on June 20, 2019

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In today's comic, Frisbee goes full Herbman Melville (DO YOU GET IT?) and watches some whales in the middle of the ocean. Is there a better hybrid than pot and porpoises, dank and dolphins, marijuana and big-ass mammals? Probably, but we haven't smoked it yet. 

Anyway, his name is Frisbee Ishmael F.D. now, thank you very much. And damn, what a treat it is to watch a Blue Whale puff on some Blue Dream — from the boat's g'damn engine!

Don't believe us? Dive into the comic below, which was created by the inimitable Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt. And don't forget to revisit the previous installment here.

1561058545322_WHALEWATCH1.jpg


1561058561955_WHALEWATCH2.jpg


1561058579706_WHALEWATCH3.jpg

Brian Blomerth

Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt
Brian Blomerth is a talented illustrator whose comics often involve dog-people losing their shit in surreal neo-cities populated by other psychopathic dog-people. Kate Levitt is an otherworldly musician who co-writes comics with Brian. Both live in Brooklyn and are mad geniuses.
