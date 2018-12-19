Mo Amer Talks Stand-Up, Fortune Cookies, and Running Over His Cat on “About That Time”

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live , we linked up with stand-up comedian extraordinaire Mohammed Amer. Sponsored by our good friends at KandyPens vapes and Swami Select , we sparked things off with a joint and some (expectedly) humorous conversation.

After touching on touring with Dave Chappelle, as well as how Mo accidentally ran over this beloved cat Chester (who survived!), we jumped into this Instagram account to see what’s poppin’ in the comedian’s life. We were treated to stories of being roasted by 2Chainz and T.I., the time he got a private tour of NASA, and his regrettable “chinstrap” facial hair from years ago.

Once we wrapped up the IG review, we dove straight into “Roll the News,” our segment in which we discuss the biggest stories in the cannabis world (and sometimes beyond). We talked about New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo prioritizing weed legalization , U.S. Senator Cory Gardner’s plan to introduce an amendment allowing cannabusinesses to legally open bank account in states where pot is legal, and Vladimir Putin’s proposal that hip-hop music be regulated (and censored) by the government in Russia . Perhaps Puty wants the “ Big Poppa ” moniker all to himself ?

It wouldn’t be 4:20 without the magical “Astrology Time” segment, so once the salt lamp was switched on and the lights were dimmed, we hit Mo with his Leo chart. Even though Mo favors fortune cookies (for edibility reasons) to horoscopes, the Zodiac wasn’t too far off by predicting that he is unwilling to acknowledge the possibility of failure, that he prefers to be a buddy rather than a disciplinarian as a parent, and that he possesses remarkable athletic grace.

Despite 2018 being a great year for Mo, he’s got plenty in store for 2019, most notably a tour kicking off in Raleigh this coming January. Be sure to cop a ticket for some guaranteed laughs in a city near you, and in the meantime check out his Netflix comedy special The Vagabond .