Heady Entertainment: The Unholy Smoke of “The Nun” and “The Deuce” Stays Dope

Welcome back to Heady Entertainment, MERRY JANE's weekly guide to just-released movies, books, and music — all fresh, dank, and THC-friendly. In specific, we choose our picks based on how they can enhance your combined consumption of cannabis and entertainment.
With September in full groove, The Nun scares up sweet paranoia peaks as the first major fright flick of the fall; HBO’s 1970s-set sex biz spelunk The Deuce is back for another dose of delicious vintage sleaze; Jim Carrey is seriously fascinating in the new Showtime series Kidding.
Outside the silver screen and TV, 99 Ways to Make a Pipe is the new must-have book for every pothead’s library. And dope new tunes drop from Chicago rapper Joey Purp, Canadian stoner rock lords La Chinga, and Detroit avant-garde electronic-pop maestros, ADULT. So let’s get straight — but not “straight” to this week’s fresh-rolled recommendations.