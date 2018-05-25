CULTURE
Mira's Marijuana Memes of the Week (May 25th, 2018)
Our social media manager got stoned and found the most objectively-funny images floating around the web this week, and if you disagree you’re wrong. Her opinion is law. Please enjoy!
Published on May 25, 2018

My name is Mira Gonzalez, and I’m a writer and illustrator from Los Angeles. You might know me from the two books I’ve published… Just kidding! You probably know me as the girl who drank a bottle of weed lube and ended up being high for three days.

As social media manager for MERRY JANE, I have somehow tricked my coworkers into thinking I’m an expert at being funny online, and they asked me to start a weekly #content column focusing on THC-friendly found images.

I know the Internet is mostly a hellscape full of people arguing about whatever garbage The New York Times opinion section just published, but I’d like this column to serve as a reminder that the web can also still be good sometimes.

Having said that, here are 10 things I found online this week that made me laugh. These are objectively the funniest pieces of content online, because my opinion is law. Enjoy!

1.) Same, Catherine. Same.

2.) Solidarity. 

3.) Calling the police on myself…

4.) Needy guitar bros ruin everything...

5.) … No comment

6.) True that:

7.) TFW you’re really stoned and you just want a snack, but then you discover that your peanuts have gained sentience and now they want revenge:

8.) Now I’ll never be able to drink La Croix without thinking of this tweet:

9.) Oh great, now look what you’ve done...

10.) Definitely gonna tell mom:

Follow Mira Gonzalez on Twitter
 
Mira Gonzalez
Mira Gonzalez [b. 1992] is a writer and illustrator from Los Angeles, California. She is the author of 2 word books and 1 picture book. One time she was a finalist for an award, but then she lost to the dead guy who wrote Lord of the Rings. She tweets: www.twitter.com/miragonz
