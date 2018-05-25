Mira's Marijuana Memes of the Week (May 25th, 2018)

My name is Mira Gonzalez, and I’m a writer and illustrator from Los Angeles. You might know me from the two books I’ve published… Just kidding! You probably know me as the girl who drank a bottle of weed lube and ended up being high for three days.

As social media manager for MERRY JANE, I have somehow tricked my coworkers into thinking I’m an expert at being funny online, and they asked me to start a weekly #content column focusing on THC-friendly found images.

I know the Internet is mostly a hellscape full of people arguing about whatever garbage The New York Times opinion section just published, but I’d like this column to serve as a reminder that the web can also still be good sometimes.

Having said that, here are 10 things I found online this week that made me laugh. These are objectively the funniest pieces of content online, because my opinion is law. Enjoy!