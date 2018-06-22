CULTURE
Mira's Marijuana Memes of the Week (June 22nd, 2018)
Our social media manager got super high and picked the most objectively dank weed images and memes floating around the digital ether this week. Smoke up and enjoy this canna-content!
Hi, my name is Mira Gonzalez, and I'm a writer and illustrator from Los Angeles. You might know me from the two books I've published… Just kidding! You probably know me as the girl who drank a bottle of weed lube and ended up high for three days.

As social media manager for MERRY JANE, I somehow tricked my coworkers into thinking I'm funny online, so they asked me to start a weekly #content column focusing on THC-friendly found images.

And look, I know the Internet, and life in general, is mostly a living nightmare. Having said that, let's not throw the baby out with the bathwater. I'd like this column to serve as a reminder that sometimes the Internet is still funny, and, without it, we would probably be a lot worse off. So let's all take a moment to appreciate everything the internet has to offer us.

On that note, here are 10 things I found online this week that made me laugh. This is objectively the best content online, because my opinion is law. Enjoy!

1.) Me as hell:

2.) One of these things is not like the others…. 

3.) Hello Police? I’d like to report a homicide
 
 
4.) Breaking your front facing camera on purpose is self care:
 
 
5.) This is going to haunt me forever:
 
 
6.) A really strong edible might do it:
 
 
7.) Your kind is not welcome here, Pigeon:
 
8.) It happens to the best of us:
 
9.) Beware Of Grandpa:
 
 
10.) Choose your fighter:
 
 
