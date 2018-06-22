Mira's Marijuana Memes of the Week (June 22nd, 2018)

Hi, my name is Mira Gonzalez, and I'm a writer and illustrator from Los Angeles. You might know me from the two books I've published… Just kidding! You probably know me as the girl who drank a bottle of weed lube and ended up high for three days.

As social media manager for MERRY JANE, I somehow tricked my coworkers into thinking I'm funny online, so they asked me to start a weekly #content column focusing on THC-friendly found images.

And look, I know the Internet, and life in general, is mostly a living nightmare. Having said that, let's not throw the baby out with the bathwater. I'd like this column to serve as a reminder that sometimes the Internet is still funny, and, without it, we would probably be a lot worse off. So let's all take a moment to appreciate everything the internet has to offer us.

On that note, here are 10 things I found online this week that made me laugh. This is objectively the best content online, because my opinion is law. Enjoy!

1.) Me as hell:

2.) One of these things is not like the others….

3.) Hello Police? I’d like to report a homicide

4.) Breaking your front facing camera on purpose is self care:

5.) This is going to haunt me forever:

6.) A really strong edible might do it:

7.) Your kind is not welcome here, Pigeon:

8.) It happens to the best of us:

9.) Beware Of Grandpa:

10.) Choose your fighter: