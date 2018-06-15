Mira's Marijuana Memes of the Week (June 15th, 2018)

My name is Mira Gonzalez, and I’m a writer and illustrator from Los Angeles. You might know me from the two books I’ve published… Just kidding! You probably know me as the girl who drank a bottle of weed lube and ended up high for three days.

As social media manager for MERRY JANE, I somehow tricked my coworkers into thinking I’m funny online, so they asked me to start a weekly #content column focusing on THC-friendly found images.

And look, I know the Internet is mostly a living nightmare. If I have to be subjected to one more of Jordan Peterson’s shitty ideas, I will freak out. Also, people need to stop DMing me photos of dicks. I don’t want to see that. Nobody wants to see that.

That said, let's not throw the baby out with the bathwater. I’d like this column to serve as a reminder that sometimes the Internet is still funny, and, without it, we would probably be a lot worse off. So let’s all take a moment to appreciate everything the internet has to offer us.

On that note, here are 10 things I found online this week that made me laugh. This is objectively the best content online, because my opinion is law. Enjoy!

1.) Remember learning about ‘the associative property’ in math class?

via @voyage_of_the_meme

2.) I mean, this is just practical tbh...

3.) ‘High’-ly relatable:

via @EmperorPing

4.) A horrifying discovery:

5.) Just trying to bring awareness to this important crime statistic:

6.) Me if I was a cop:

7.) Birds with their wings closed are absolutely fucked looking and nobody talks about it.

8.) Raccoons are a bigger threat to humanity than global warming and nuclear war combined, and if you disagree you’re a damn fool:

9.) We don’t deserve dogs:

10.) Story of my life:

via @woke_teen

