Mira's Marijuana Memes of the Week (August 17th, 2018)

My name is Mira Gonzalez , and I’m a writer and illustrator from Los Angeles. You might know me from the books I’ve published… Just kidding! You probably know me as the girl who drank a bottle of weed lube and ended up high for three days.

As social media manager for MERRY JANE, I somehow tricked my coworkers into thinking I’m funny online, so they asked me to start a weekly #content column focusing on THC-friendly found images.

On that note, here are 10 things we found online this week that made everyone laugh. This is objectively the best content online, because my opinion is law. Enjoy!

1.) GET READY TO WIGGLE:

2.) When I ask for a hit of the blunt and someone says “Are you sure? This weed is really strong”:

3.) The most cursed image I have ever seen:

4.) Killing two birds with one stone:

5.) I can’t believe science is still discovering new animals:

6.) Male Friendship Goals

via Alan Wagner

7.) *Takes psychedelics once*

8.) Me walking into a work meeting:

9.) If I had a dollar for every person who had me in their phone under this same name...

via Grape Juice Boys

10.) Have you heard...

Follow Mira Gonzalez on Twitter