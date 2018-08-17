CULTURE
Mira's Marijuana Memes of the Week (August 17th, 2018)
As the wise scholar Patrick Stump once said, “Thnks fr the meme-ries.”
Published on August 17, 2018

My name is Mira Gonzalez, and I’m a writer and illustrator from Los Angeles. You might know me from the books I’ve published… Just kidding! You probably know me as the girl who drank a bottle of weed lube and ended up high for three days. 

As social media manager for MERRY JANE, I somehow tricked my coworkers into thinking I’m funny online, so they asked me to start a weekly #content column focusing on THC-friendly found images. 

On that note, here are 10 things we found online this week that made everyone laugh. This is objectively the best content online, because my opinion is law. Enjoy!

1.) GET READY TO WIGGLE:

1534538516725_meme1.jpg

2.) When I ask for a hit of the blunt and someone says “Are you sure? This weed is really strong”:

1534538531380_meme2.png

3.) The most cursed image I have ever seen:

1534538548139_meme3(1).jpg

4.) Killing two birds with one stone:

1534538564876_meme4(1).jpg

5.) I can’t believe science is still discovering new animals:

1534538579782_meme5(1).JPG

6.) Male Friendship Goals

1534538597935_meme6(1).jpg

via Alan Wagner

7.) *Takes psychedelics once*

1534538619727_meme7(1).JPG

8.) Me walking into a work meeting:

1534538655424_meme8.png

9.) If I had a dollar for every person who had me in their phone under this same name...

1534538671848_meme9.png

via Grape Juice Boys

10.) Have you heard...  

1534538701037_meme10(1).jpg

Mira Gonzalez
Mira Gonzalez [b. 1992] is a writer and illustrator from Los Angeles, California. She is the author of 2 word books and 1 picture book. One time she was a finalist for an award, but then she lost to the dead guy who wrote Lord of the Rings. She tweets: www.twitter.com/miragonz
