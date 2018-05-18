CULTURE
Mira's Marijuana Memes of the Week (May 18th, 2018)
The 10 dankest memes our social media manager dug up this week. These are objectively the funniest pieces of canna-content online, because her opinion is law. Enjoy!
Published on May 18, 2018

My name is Mira Gonzalez, and I’m a writer and illustrator from Los Angeles. You might know me from the two books I’ve published… Just kidding! You probably know me as the girl who drank a bottle of weed lube and ended up being high for three days.

As social media manager for MERRY JANE, I have somehow tricked my coworkers into thinking I’m an expert at being funny online, and they asked me to start a weekly #content column focusing on marijuana memes and THC-friendly found images. So, here are 10 super dank memes I came across this week. These are objectively the funniest pieces of canna-content online, because my opinion is law. Enjoy!

1.) Life goals:

2.) I just have one question for this lobster: How dare you?

3.) When the weed plug shows up to the party:

4.) A BIRD LEAF

5.) Samuel L. Jackson is the embarrassing weed dad we all wish we had
 
 
6.) Shame on you, Coles...
 
 
7.) TFW you get so high that you turn into Pikachu and vomit up a human hand...
 
 
8.) Some people never learn…
 
 
9.) Now look what you’ve done — you offended Uncle Snoop. Was the thirst trap really worth it?
 
Credit: @God (lol)
 
10.) Don’t be that guy...
 
 
Follow Mira Gonalez on Twitter
 
 
Mira Gonzalez
Mira Gonzalez [b. 1992] is a writer and illustrator from Los Angeles, California. She is the author of 2 word books and 1 picture book. One time she was a finalist for an award, but then she lost to the dead guy who wrote Lord of the Rings. She tweets: www.twitter.com/miragonz
