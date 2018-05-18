Mira's Marijuana Memes of the Week (May 18th, 2018)

My name is Mira Gonzalez, and I’m a writer and illustrator from Los Angeles. You might know me from the two books I’ve published… Just kidding! You probably know me as the girl who drank a bottle of weed lube and ended up being high for three days.

As social media manager for MERRY JANE, I have somehow tricked my coworkers into thinking I’m an expert at being funny online, and they asked me to start a weekly #content column focusing on marijuana memes and THC-friendly found images. So, here are 10 super dank memes I came across this week. These are objectively the funniest pieces of canna-content online, because my opinion is law. Enjoy!

1.) Life goals:

2.) I just have one question for this lobster: How dare you?

3.) When the weed plug shows up to the party: