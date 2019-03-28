Mira Gonzalez and Anthony Young Break Down Season 2 of “Queens of the Stoned Age”

All good things must come to an end, so it is with a mix of sadness and happiness that we share the the finale of season two of the show where “we smoke weed and talk about whatever the fuck we want.” To honor the occasion, host Mira tapped the one and only Anthony Young to help her finesse a highlight reel of this season of “Queens of the Stoned Age.”

Over a blunt stuffed with Angel Punch from our good friends the Green Angels ( @greenangels.buz ), Mira and Anthony took a few minutes to discuss Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and their recent stoned escapades at SXSW before hilariously reminiscing about their favorite episodes from the pod.

Mira’s high points included her discussion with Conner Habib and Dr. Heather Berg about sex work, the live episode with Texas Cannabis Industry Association Chairman Elizabeth Nichols and Zella Company founder Michelle Taylor , discussing cannabis law with the 420 Attorneys , and more. Anthony picked the special Valentine’s Day episode he guested on alongside porn star and MJ friend, Janice Griffith .

Thank you all for watching, and see you next season. In the meantime, don’t be shy: kick back, relax, and get woke with this best-of episode of “Queens of the Stoned Age.” The days of marijuana mansplaining are over.