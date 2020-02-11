Michael Rapaport Raps "G'z Up, Hoes Down" with Snoop Dogg on a New GGN

Unless you’ve been living in an underground bug-out bunker for the last three decades, you’ve probably seen Michael Rapaport before.

The actor and comedian has appeared in over 60 feature films during his career, including Quentin Tarantino and Tony Scott’s True Romance (alongside Brad Pitt’s iconic couch-locked stoner character, Floyd), John Singleton’s Higher Learning, and Eddie Murphy’s Metro and Dr. Doolittle 2. His love for all things hip-hop landed him a director’s gig for the A Tribe Called Quest documentary Beats, Rhymes, & Life, and you can currently catch him on the Netflix dramedy hit Atypical, where he plays the dad-with-a-heart-of-gold raising a queer daughter and son with autism.

On a fresh episode of GGN, Snoop invites Rapaport to the studio, and the two actually do some rapping.

The impromptu performance kicks off when Rapaport asks the Doggfather about the ultra-rare track “G’z Up, Hoes Down,” which only appeared on the first 100,000 cassette issues of Doggystyle, released in 1993. Rapaport wondered why the track doesn’t appear on later versions of the album, which Snoop explained was due to copyright issues involving a sample from the late, great Isaac Hayes.

“One of my favorite joints,” Rapaport said with a nod. “And then I was like, going to go listen to it, and I was like, Where the fuck is that shit?”

“It’s over with,” Snoop said solemnly. “So, if you happen to have one of those exclusive copies, then you got it. I don’t even got it.”

“And YouTube got a bullshit copy of it,” Rapaport added.



“Yeah, it ain’t right,” Snoop replied, shaking his head. “It ain’t clear. Somebody got it, though. Look out, one-timer, and give us the real deal. Who got it?”

And guess who got it? Snoop’s got it, of course, forever archived in his brain box. Without a pause, yours truly began to acapella “that shit” right on the spot, and Rapaport — true to the hip-hop spirit of bringing it off the top — filled in as Snoop’s hype man without a hitch.

To catch the GGN-exclusive performance of Snoop’s “G’z Up, Hoes Down” featuring Michael Rapaport, as well as a bonus ditty from 1979’s The Fish that Saved Pittsburgh soundtrack, check out the video above. You can also catch the two rag on Kanye West’s MAGA campaign, discuss finding inspiration on each other’s social media accounts, reminisce over old-school gangsta rap, and revisit some of the NBA’s greatest legends and most memorable games.

And stay tuned for new episodes of GGN featuring Schoolboy Q, Lil Skies, Freddie Gibbs, Mike Tyson, Redman & Method Man, and other MVPs — all premiering here on MERRY JANE.