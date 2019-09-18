MERRY JANE’s Goods of the Month: The Best Pot Products to Get You Flyin’ High

Lead illustration by Brian Blomerth

Welcome to MERRY JANE’s Goods of the Month, a column where we’ll be highlighting the staff’s favorite cutting-edge products, innovations, and updates in the world of weed. We smoke a lot of pot here — and we’re always itching to try the latest and greatest stuff that fits under the 420 umbrella.

This month, we’re spotlighting a portable dab rig that doesn’t require a torch, weed edibles that taste nothing like weed, vape pens inspired by rhubarb, and a DIY tool for making weed-infused cooking oils. There’s also a lavish and smartly-styled ganja grinder, and CBD tinctures galore.

So, before you drop your hard-earned cash at your local pot shop, browse through some of our latest faves to get some ideas on what’s poppin’ and droppin’ this month.

Kandypens: Oura

Who doesn’t want to look like they’re summoning a genie from a bottle? Now you can, and you can get high while doing it with Kandypen’s Oura concentrates rig. It’s essentially a stylish dab rig that you can take anywhere. It’s compact, durable, and shapely. Here’s why that’s a plus: Firing up a standard dab rig in public can often look like you’re about to smoke crack. And there’s nothing cute about smoking crack.

But the Oura offers a more elegant way to get lit — and you don’t even need a torch! It heats up in five seconds with a tap of a button and has multiple settings to ensure you get the most concentrated hit your heart desires. Your genie-like cloud of smoke will make others wish they had an Oura, too.

</p>

~ Indigo Kelly

Camino: Wild Berry Edibles

If I could float in a pool of Kiva's Camino Wild Berry edibles, I would. And I would never get out. Labeled as “Chill,” these square-shaped gummies are equipped with 5mg of THC, and will make you feel like your jaunting on clouds. Plus, they don’t taste like weed, which some edibles consumers prefer.

The high is creative, friendly, goofy, and open. It’s the best little “snack” to pop before going to brunch, lunch, or dinner (or any time, really). And they work especially well if shared with friends who also want to enter a realm of fluffy good #feels. If you ever join us for a beach sesh, we’ll undoubtedly be stoned off these sweet treats.

~ Indigo Kelly

Leune: Sol Berry Vape Pen

Most folks wouldn't think rhubarb when they hear cannabis, but the common grocery store plant is rapidly making its tasty way into the cannabis landscape. Leune's Sol Berry pen introduces rhubarb to the vaping world by combining it with strawberry for delectably fruity yet discreet tokes on-the-go. And since the entire pen unit comes with a pre-filled cartridge and a battery, all you gotta do is place your lips on it and breathe in.

~ Dominic Swain

The Mighty Fast Herbal Infuser

Infused edibles and oils offer all of cannabis's medicinal benefits without the smoke. The Mighty Fast Herbal Infuser can make both infused cooking oils and full-extract cannabis oil with just one device. Simply add the weed, the oil, or the alcohol, and press start. Within an hour or two, you'll have a potent infusion for cooking, baking, or dressings without any of the guesswork — or the mess.

</p>

~ Dominic Swain

Bloom Farms: CBD Tincture

I live in New Yawk Fuckin’ City, and unfortunately we’re still chilling under the shadow of prohibition here. While Governor Cuomo pretends like he wants to legalize weed , the reality is that a robust and equitable adult-use cannabis bill is still a long ways away. As a result, all the weed we smoke comes directly from the black market (shout-out to my delivery dealer! I still owe you $25 and haven’t forgotten about it!)

That said, New Yorkers can purchase CBD legally, and the sheer amount of options are overwhelming. Nearly every bodega now sells hemp-infused beverages and suspicious-looking CBD gummies that I wouldn’t feed my worst enemy. It’s only a matter of time until they start selling CBD-infused BECs (that’s a bacon egg and cheese, of course). There are so many offerings, it’s hard to know which CBD products you can trust.

So that’s why we’re recommending Bloom Farms’ Full-Spectrum CBD Tinctures . The California-based company has been in the game for a while, and they know what they’re doing. Whatever is listed on their product labels is exactly what’s in them — no cutting agents or potentially-harmful additives. Their formulas are “exceedingly simple,” to quote the company: 100% USDA Certified Organic MCT Oil and CBD extracts derived from USDA Certified Organic Hemp. Plus, everything is lab-tested, so quality assurance is guaranteed.

If you’re gonna make a bet on a solid CBD product that won’t make you sick, try their 600mg Relieve Tincture. It will last you a while, and you’ll be repping a brand that dedicates itself to combating food insecurity, too .

</p>

~ Loyal Roy Reefer

The Stona Grinder

At this point in my life, I have a pretty sizeable grinder collection — and almost all of them suck. Either the weed gets stuck, the teeth break, or there’s an evil spirit trapped inside that emerges and taunts me whenever I use grass that it deems low-quality. “You’re gonna cough and look like a narc after hitting this, sonny boy!” the grinder ghoul typically says before I drop the kief catcher and make a g’damn mess. Fuck that weed demon.

So when I got a message on LinkedIn (of all places!) about a start-up called Stona, I decided to ditch my gear and try their innovative new grinder. This tool looks like something a fancy Scandinavian coffee shop might use, and guests at my apartment usually mistake it as such.

But this neat grinder has no teeth (so flower won’t get stuck) and it doesn’t even “grind” weed, per se. Rather, Stona slices your nug using ultra sharp blades that function more like a cheese grater. As a result, the trichomes won’t get torn apart, meaning your weed will taste better and pack a more potent punch.

While Stona is still a work in progress (their new prototype comes out in October), I’m already a stan for this German-made tech. By using the sexy-looking device, my joints are burning better and I’m losing my keys more regularly. In other words, Stona helps me get high as shit — without the risk of that aforementioned grinder ghoul getting in the way of my sesh.

</p>

~ Loyal Roy Reefer