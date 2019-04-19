MERRY JANE & “High Fashion Goods” Launch First-of-Its-Kind 4/20 Fashion Pop-Up Shop

MERRY JANE is jumping into the fashion game again by partnering with cannabis lifestyle brand, High Fashion Goods. The partnership officially launches with a 4/20 LA pop-up shop that will feature exclusive clothing and accessories, and celebrate all things cannabis in high style.

Sponsored by Eaze, the California-based cannabis delivery company, the launch event will feature a pop-up shop, music, and drinks at The Leverage (170 S. La Brea) on 4/20 from 5pm to 8pm.

Fashionistas, cannabis enthusiasts and the canna-curious will be able to purchase exclusive collabs, including tees, backpacks, and accessories from a range of cannabis and lifestyle fashion brands: High Fashion Goods, Born x Raised, BLVCK SCVLE, ChainGang, MERRY JANE, GRLCVLT, Eaze and VICE.

The designs are an eclectic mix of each brand’s take on cannabis culture and what that means to them. For example, HFG’s items are heavily inspired by sacred geometry, while the designs from BLVCK SCVLE are based on clever historical references to cannabis.

HFG aims to inspire and educate the public about the benefits of cannabis through sustainable and durable streetwear designs and creative activations. According to HFG co-creator Kai Henry, “MERRY JANE is just the perfect partner for us on marketing and media. They have spent years living the lifestyle and creating information and assets in the culture, so that's very important to us.”

HFG co-founder Yonatan Hagos added that Eaze is another ideal collaborator for the HFG launch because “Eaze has quickly become a mainstay in cannabis culture, and it only makes sense that we would partner up for an event like this.”

Cannabis and fashion are the perfect combo: “Cannabis culture at its core is indie and driven by passionate people who push boundaries and create opportunities,” says Henry. “The anti-establishment roots of this lifestyle matches perfectly to the DNA of street wear.”

Above, one apparel offering from High Fashion Goods

The company is aiming to be more than just a fashion brand, according to Henry, with an elevated mission “to destigmatize cannabis use and application globally through fashion and creative collaboration,” as well as to promote the positive impacts of cannabis.

An added dimension to the company’s gameplan is assisting cannabis brands that struggle to distribute and promote their products across state lines and country borders due to regulatory complexities. HFG offers an innovative platform for cannabis companies to build brand awareness via culturally relevant merchandise and unique activations.

Above, High Fashion Goods x ChainGang

"Our in-house cut-and-sew experience and manufacturing services allow cannabis brands to be players in the world of fashion and merchandise," says MERRY JANE Co-Founder, Ted Chung. "Not only can we connect brands with the hottest designers in fashion, but we offer a full service product that can execute on newsworthy fashion collaborations that are sure to increase the chatter and brand recognition for our cannabis clients."

The items will be available exclusively at the event with a selection or two available afterwards via DM on IG @highfashion_goods . Updated info about the event will be posted there, as well.

Check out the event at The Leverage on 4/20 from 5pm to 8pm, and peep more of the merch offerings below.

Above, a hoodie by High Fashion Goods

Above, High Fashion Goods x GRLCVLT

Above, High Fashion Goods x En Noir

Above, High Fashion Goods x BLVCK SCVLE