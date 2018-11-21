MERRY JANE and HEMPER Bring You the 420 Wellness Kit for the Holidays!

MERRY JANE is joining forces with HEMPER, the leader in monthly subscription boxes filled with smoking accessories, to bring you the limited-edition 420 Wellness Kit.
The limited-edition 420 Wellness Kit will be filled with all the essentials you'll need to ensure you're fully enjoying the highest of holidays. The kits will be available for purchase online on HEMPER's website.
The limited-edition 420 Wellness Kit will include:
- Doolie Pre-Roll Multiplier
- MERRY JANE x HEMPER 420 Wellness Kit - King Size Papers
- MERRY JANE x HEMPER Doobtube
- HEMPER "Pass That" Glass Pad
- MERRY JANE BIC Lighter
- Rohto JOLT Cooling Lubricant Eyedrops
- Original Cones King Size 3 Pack
- Original Cones Party Cone
Make sure you're ready for the holiday craziness by getting your very own 420 Wellness Kit.