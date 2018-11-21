CULTURE
MERRY JANE and HEMPER Bring You the 420 Wellness Kit for the Holidays!
The limited-edition 420 Wellness Kit is filled with all the essentials you'll need this season to ensure you're fully enjoying the highest of holidays.
Published on November 21, 2018

MERRY JANE is joining forces with HEMPER, the leader in monthly subscription boxes filled with smoking accessories, to bring you the limited-edition 420 Wellness Kit

The limited-edition 420 Wellness Kit will be filled with all the essentials you'll need to ensure you're fully enjoying the highest of holidays. The kits will be available for purchase online on HEMPER's website.

The limited-edition 420 Wellness Kit will include: 

  • Doolie Pre-Roll Multiplier
  • MERRY JANE x HEMPER 420 Wellness Kit - King Size Papers
  • MERRY JANE x HEMPER Doobtube
  • HEMPER "Pass That" Glass Pad
  • MERRY JANE BIC Lighter
  • Rohto JOLT Cooling Lubricant Eyedrops
  • Original Cones King Size 3 Pack
  • Original Cones Party Cone 

Make sure you're ready for the holiday craziness by getting your very own 420 Wellness Kit.

MERRY JANE Staff
MERRY JANE is based in Los Angeles, California and is dedicated to elevating the discussion around cannabis culture.
