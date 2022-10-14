Beyond Delta-8: Meet the Next Generation of Potent Cannabinoids, THC-O, HHC and THC-P

There’s a new generation of ultra-potent and ultra-chill cannabis compounds, and they’re coming straight from federally legal hemp. Which means these newer names — unlike our old buddy, delta-9-THC — can be mailed right to your doorstep. Discreet. Convenient. And, surprisingly, heady AF.

The minds behind one LA-based company, Binoid , have crafted a kaleidoscope of psychoactive vapes, gummies, dabs, and tinctures — all made from state-certified, Colorado hemp.

By now, you’ve likely heard about delta-8-THC , which is a less potent form of the delta-9 found in weed. Unlike delta-9, the milder delta-8 comes from the same CBD found in hemp.

However, thanks to the marvels of modern science, Binoid can infuse its products with a lot more than just delta-8 or CBD. Best of all, these newest offerings come from legal hemp, too, and are available with 25% off using the code MERRY25.

So, say hello to THC-P, THC-O, and HHC.

THC-P: Over 30 Times Stronger Than Delta-9

Tetrahydrocannabiphorol, or THC-P , is perfect for tokers who’ve been getting lit for years. Studies show THC-P, which is just another version of THC, is about 33 times more potent than delta-9, the elevating component in cannabis.

You read that correctly: Thirty-three times more potent. This is definitely not your grandma’s cannabis.

That level of strength opens up a range of fresh, vibrant experiences. If you’re a long-time cannabis consumer, a stronger form of THC can overcome any stubborn tolerances you may have built up.

Or, if you’re more frugal with your habits, you can simply ingest a smaller amount of THC-P than you would delta-9, saving your wallet for other critical party expenses, like munchies.

Additionally, Binoid’s THC-P offerings pack as much flavor as they do punch. If dabbing is your thing, Binoid’s 1000mg THC-P wax dabs come in juicy Cherry Bomb, Blackberry Kush, and Orange Crush flavors.

Or if you’re looking for vapes, they have six amazing strains of their popular THC-P Vape Carts like Fruit Loops and Trainwreck.

For the tincture lovers out there, Binoid has a 1000mg THC-P Tincture Natural Flavor of that, too.

THC-O: A Trippier Version of THC

But, maybe a sky-high buzz isn’t your thing. And that’s totally fine, because there’s now another option available. If THC-P is the new King of Cannabinoids, then THC-O is its Spiritual Guru.

Like THC-P, Binoid’s research shows THC-O is a lot stronger than delta-9. THC-O is about three times stronger than the THC found in cannabis. However, strength alone isn’t all THC-O brings to the sesh.

THC-O generates psychedelic effects not offered by most cannabinoids. Binoid describes the THC-O experience as similar to the psilocybin found in magic mushrooms, so expect a surreal journey of deep introspection, self-awareness, and mind-altering insights.

Binoid’s THC-O vape carts come in 6 strains - Blue Zkittlez, Maui Wowie, White Runtz, Super Harlequin, Skywalker OG, and Do Si Dos. They have THCO disposables of the same flavors as well. For their THC-O wax dab collection, they have Banana Kush, Strawberry Blonde and Grape Ape strains. You can get bundles for all of these if you want to grab them in bulk.

As far as edibles are concerned, Binoid THC-O gummies come in Blueberry Pie, Cherry Lime, and Piña Colada flavors. They’ve also got 1,000mg and 2,500mg THC-O tinctures .

HHC: A License to Chill

OK, so maybe you’re not trying to smoke Snoop Dogg under the table with THC-P, nor are you looking to touch the astral plane with THC-O. Maybe you’re just looking to kick back, relax, and unwind a little. Binoid’s got you covered there, as well.

To bring the elevated experience down by several notches, Binoid makes hexahydrocannabinol, or HHC , gummies, vapes, cookies, and tinctures.

HHC is more potent than delta-8-THC, but less potent than delta-9. Think of it as the Goldilocks of cannabis: Not too strong, but not too tender either. HHC is just right.

This makes HHC ideal for introducing newbies to cannabis. Or, for folks who have a low tolerance for weed, HHC is a great way to get lifted without getting overwhelmed.

Binoid’s HHC vapes include Hawaiian Sunrise, Sunset Sherbert, Lucid Blue, Gorilla Glue, Super Silver Haze, and Cali Gold flavors. For the hardcore citrus lovers out there, try Binoid’s HHC Sour Gummies.

If you dig HHC and are looking for something a bit different, consider their Gold Line HHC-O disposable vape.

Mix It Up a Little. Or a Lot

Like the cannabis plant itself, Binoid’s blends combine their novel cannabinoids into unique combinations for truly adventurous outings.

For instance, their Knockout Blend live resin disposables fuse all three cannabinoids — THC-P, THC-O, and HHC — into powerhouse seshes you can’t get from flower alone.

Of course, Binoid has plenty of goodies packing delta-8 , delta-10 , and blends of both, too.

Cool. But Is Any of This Legal?

In 2018, the US government federally legalized hemp. Hemp is cannabis which contains almost no delta-9-THC. Or, to be exact, hemp contains less than 0.3% delta-9 by weight. Tinctures, gummies, vapes, creams, and dabs containing less than 0.3% delta-9-THC are considered hemp products, as well.

Binoid’s newer rockstar cannabinoids — THC-P, THC-O, and HHC — are all derived from hemp, not “marijuana.” Everything at their site is lab tested for purity, potency, and assurance they comply with federal regulations.

Furthermore, no definitive regulations exist for cannabinoids derived from hemp. In fact, in one recent interview hosted by the US Department of Agriculture, a DEA official stated that hemp-derived cannabinoids such as delta-8 are not banned substances . Only cannabis and cannabis products containing more than 0.3% delta-9-THC are controlled substances, according to the DEA.

However, several US states have banned delta-8-THC and other hemp derivatives under individual state laws. Binoid will only ship certain headier products to permissive states. Check your local laws to find out if you reside in a legal jurisdiction.

