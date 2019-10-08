MedMen Teams Up with "Breaking Bad" to Promo New Netflix Movie “El Camino”

Fans of the AMC television series Breaking Bad got a dose of green this past weekend, when a scavenger hunt to celebrate the Jesse Pinkman spin-off movie El Camino led fans to one of LA’s MedMen cannabis dispensaries.

According to Marijuana Moment , the collaborative pot promo kicked off Sunday afternoon with a “Hunt for Jesse Pinkman” scavenger hunt announced on the Breaking Bad twitter page. In one clue, the hunt told followers “Smoke it if you got it, but see Badger if you don’t,” followed by a set of geographic coordinates.

Smoke it if you got it, but see Badger if you don’t. 21+. 34° 4’ 29.6” N 118° 23’ .9” W — Breaking Bad (@BreakingBad) October 6, 2019

At the end of the scavenger hunt rainbow was one of LA’s MedMen locations, where the actor who played part-time meth dealer and full-time pothead Badger was on hand to sign autographs, give out tickets to the El Camino premier, and presumably dole out purchasing recommendations.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has promoted their content using cannabis. In 2017, hot off the heels of California legalization, the ubiquitous streaming service paired up with Los Angeles’ Alternative Herbal Health Services to release a limited edition set of strains based on popular TV shows , including Orange Is the New Black, Bojack Horseman, and more.

For MedMen, the celebrity on staff was a bit of good press after another set of TV stars — South Park’s Matt Parker and Trey Stone — lambasted the dispensary chain as the unscrupulous face of corporate weed in a recent episode.

El Camino will hit certain theaters, as well as laptops and TVs everywhere, this Friday, October 11th.