Matthew McConaughey Plays a London Cannabis Kingpin in Guy Ritchie’s New Movie

In the first trailer for Guy Ritchie’s latest British gangster flick, “The Gentlemen,” McConaughey jumps on the screen in plaid suits and dapper hats as an American expat cannabis kingpin, growing and selling bud in London’s criminal underground.

Following what seems to be a traditional Guy Ritchie story arch, McConaughey’s ganja empire is challenged by a new crime boss in town, causing a bloody turf war. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Guy Ritchie joint without a few laughs, and “The Gentleman” doesn’t appear to sacrifice any humor amongst the endless gunshots.

Neither McConaughey or Ritchie are strangers to interacting with cannabis on film, with McConaughey recently joining Snoop Dogg on the silver screen in Harmony Korine’s “The Beach Bum” as the perma-stoned Florida burnout Moondog. And in Ritchie’s 1998 classic “Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels,” one of the weaving storylines focused on a group of neerdowell weed growers .

In addition to McConaughey’s pot dealer lead, “The Gentlemen” boasts a star-studded cast featuring Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farell, and Hugh Grant. Watch the first trailer for the upcoming movie above, and check out “The Gentlemen” in theaters come January 24th, 2020.