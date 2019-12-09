Master P Talks Hustling and Entrepreneurship with Snoop Dogg on a New GGN

Rapping and entrepreneurship often goes hand-in-hand. Uncle Snoop is no stranger to running his own variety of businesses, which range from weed brands and television shows, to yours truly, MERRY JANE. So, it should come as no shocker that Master P, who Snoop describes as a “mentor,” is also a master at maximizing the grind.

On a fresh episode of GGN, Snoop speaks with the No Limit Forever honcho about how the legendary New Orleans rapper became the third richest mic-checker in the world. And it started with small dreams and big ambitions.

“It’s all about ownership,” Master P recounted at the beginning of the interview. “I’ve been on the streets hustling, I know I can do it the right way. Why can’t we figure out a legit way to hustle and grind?”

Master P did figure out a way. He got his start after launching a small record store, No Limit Records, back in the early ‘90s. Over the decades, the humble business project eventually evolved into No Limit Forever, Master P’s label that’s now owned by his son, Lil’ Romeo.

In the episode, which you can watch in full above, Snoop and Master P also dish it out over street drama involving a mutual associate, Beanie Siegel, as well as teasing that maybe — just maybe we may one day see a film starring The Ice Cream Man and the Doggfather together.

“I wanna make a movie with me and you,” Master P declares later in the interview. “I wanna make Twins again,” he said, referring to the ‘80s film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito. “I’m sayin’! Let’s make some funny shit.”

“Let’s make motherfuckers laugh and smile and enjoy life,” Snoop replied. Here's a teaser of what that hypothetical film might look like:

Catch the full GGN interview with Master P and Snoop above, and stay tuned for new episodes of GGN featuring Bill Burr, TI, Michael Rapaport, Oh Geezy, Schoolboy Q, Lil Skies, Freddie Gibbs, Mike Tyson, Redman & Method Man, and other MVPs — all premiering here on MERRY JANE.



